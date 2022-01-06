Vu Televisions enters Indian D2C with a bang, sells over 10,000+ TVs via vustore.com

Devita Saraf, CEO, Vu Technologies, announced its all-new online store for Vu, vustore.com, which focusses on selling directly to customers.

Nothing beats the experience of watching a movie or show on a big screen, in the comfort of your own bedroom or living room. The last two years have shown us that entertainment ranks high on our list of priorities as we work from home or spend time indoors, particularly when it comes to millennials and Gen Z-ers. Both believe in investing in the best experiences while keeping an eye on their pocket. Keeping this in mind, Vu Televisions has filled the gap for affordable luxury in this segment with a bang, with the vision to make 43-inch televisions the new norm.

Moreover, as shopping online becomes the first choice for both Gen Z and millennials nationwide, the company is now catering to them directly through vustore.com, launched on December 1, 2021. vustore.com has installed more than 10,000 TVs to their direct customers within a short span of time. Of these, 93% of the Vu premium TVs were installed the same day they were delivered. Since a lot of the youth are working in the daytime and are available only late evening, Vu TV has taken customer service to the next level by installing TVs as per the customer’s requirement anytime of the day or late evening.

Vu Televisions being an aspirational brand amongst the youth, customers from across India, even from remote locations have ordered Vu TVs from Vustore.com. At this rate, the Vu TV brand is delivering and installing around 20 TVs per hour, which is significantly high for a D2C vertical.

The Vu TV brand believes that the time has come when the 43-inch television will replace 32-inch screens. The brand’s 43-inch 4K TVs are available at an unbelievable price of Rs 24,999, which is currently the ongoing price of FHD TVs, while its 43-inch FHD TVs come for Rs 20,999. Vu Televisions is expected to add its other range of TVs on Vustore.com considering the demand from customers.

As Vustore.com sets out to be the most high-end direct-to-consumer platform in India, with the average selling price per unit of Rs.20,000, it comes with the promise of “the best prices, faster delivery, 100% genuine products, luxury company service, faster installation and guided shopping”.

As a pioneer in providing the best big screen experience with the best-selling segment of the 43-inch with Full HD and 4K TVs, Vu is poised to take over the market share of smaller sizes in the industry.

Devita Saraf, Chairperson and CEO, Vu Televisions Devita Saraf, Chairperson and CEO, Vu Televisions

Stated Devita Saraf, Chairperson and CEO, Vu Televisions, “Ever since we started the company, Vu has been a youth favourite. However, during the lockdown, I received hundreds of messages on social media from young people across the country asking to make our products more affordable and accessible. Today’s Gen-Z and millennial buyers are the most informed, intelligent and connected generation in history. We’ve taken their requests seriously and launched a platform that addresses their needs without compromising on the luxury brand experience that Vu is famous for. Our hardworking youth deserves the best brand, product and service, and we at Vu take this as our motivation to launch our D2C platform www.vustore.com and build it into a Rs 500 crore business in 2022.”

Vu Televisions, the largest selling TV brand in the large size 4K TVs, has consolidated TV sales of Rs 5,000 crore with over 30 lakhs TVs sold in India. Presently, the range of Vu TVs available in the market are for customers to choose from include The Vu Masterpiece QLED TV, Vu Cinema TV Action Series and Vu Premium TV.

Recognised for the industry’s best customer service with its ISO 9001-certified 24×7 customer support centre, the new Vu Experience at Vustore.com will enable nationwide customers to browse with ease and shop with confidence, as the brand has always been customer-oriented and makes sure it exceeds customers’ expectations. In the world of automation and bots, the brand feels the need to help its consumer by giving the experience a human touch, through its guided shopping with personalised assistance via chats and calls. Vu will also notify all its customers via WhatsApp about the order and delivery status.

With 15 million TVs being sold in the Indian market every year, the Vu online store expects to sell 25,000 TVs worth Rs 60 crore during the initial phase of the D2C launch. The brand thus projects its D2C business to cross Rs 500 crore in revenue in 2022.

Established in 2006, Vu Televisions is self-funded and one of the only 100% debt-free and profitable companies in the consumer tech industry. The Vu TV brand owes this to the successful balance of its distribution across offline and online platforms, with a 50-50 ratio strategy. With Vu TV’s excellent quality product, added to the best customer service and experience in the industry, Vu TVs takes pride in its 97% customer repeat ratio.