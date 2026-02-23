With Metro corridor, Meerut emerges as a new symbol of modern infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially dedicated the full 82 km Delhi-Meerut corridor to the nation today, flagging off the high-speed Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and the Meerut Metro. This milestone marks the emergence of Meerut as a premier symbol of modern infrastructure, signaling a shift from a city once plagued by congestion to a high-speed gateway for the National Capital Region. The project stands as a realisation of the “double-engine” governance model, where efforts between the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have fast-tracked a vision of world-class mobility.

The geographical distance between Delhi and Meerut, which previously demanded a three-hour commute, has been reduced to a 50-minute journey. Operating at speeds of up to 180 km/h, the Namo Bharat system sets a new national benchmark for regional transit. A unique feature of this project is its integrated model developed by the NCRTC, where both the inter-city Namo Bharat and the intra-city Meerut Metro share the same infrastructure. The Meerut Metro, serving 13 stations from Meerut South to Modipuram, is now India’s fastest metro system with operational speeds of 120 km/h.