With Metro corridor, Meerut emerges as a new symbol of modern infrastructure

3 min readDelhiUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 01:46 PM IST
pm modi in bengalThe foundation stone for India's inaugural RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) corridor, linking Delhi to Meerut, was laid in March 2019. (@BJP4India/X)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially dedicated the full 82 km Delhi-Meerut corridor to the nation today, flagging off the high-speed Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and the Meerut Metro. This milestone marks the emergence of Meerut as a premier symbol of modern infrastructure, signaling a shift from a city once plagued by congestion to a high-speed gateway for the National Capital Region. The project stands as a realisation of the “double-engine” governance model, where efforts between the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have fast-tracked a vision of world-class mobility.

The geographical distance between Delhi and Meerut, which previously demanded a three-hour commute, has been reduced to a 50-minute journey. Operating at speeds of up to 180 km/h, the Namo Bharat system sets a new national benchmark for regional transit. A unique feature of this project is its integrated model developed by the NCRTC, where both the inter-city Namo Bharat and the intra-city Meerut Metro share the same infrastructure. The Meerut Metro, serving 13 stations from Meerut South to Modipuram, is now India’s fastest metro system with operational speeds of 120 km/h.

This infrastructure is a socio-economic catalyst for Uttar Pradesh. With soaring land prices in Delhi, Meerut is emerging as a practical residential alternative, allowing people to live in Meerut while working in the capital. The corridor provides easier access to Delhi Airport for exporters and safer, faster travel for thousands of students pursuing medical and technical education. During the inauguration, the Prime Minister’s interaction with students underscored that such networks are the foundation for “Viksit Bharat 2047.”

Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has gained momentum across expressways, airports, and industrial corridors. Beyond Meerut, districts such as Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, and Baghpat will indirectly benefit through energized tourism, agricultural trade, and industry. The project also highlights social progress; approximately 80% of the workforce consists of women, who lead operations in roles ranging from loco pilots to station management.

Environmentally, the shift to rail is expected to remove nearly one lakh private vehicles from the roads, cutting carbon emissions by 2.5 lakh tonnes annually. Ultimately, these rail systems symbolize the state’s renewed confidence. With leadership committed to clear policy and strong intent, development in Uttar Pradesh has moved from a promise to a visible reality, shrinking both the distance between cities and the gap between opportunities.

 

