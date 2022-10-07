With 3 Years Of Experience, Educaptain Beats Competitors With Its Student Making It To The CUET-2022 Toppers List

Educational institute educaptain has achieved a milestone by getting one of their students in the country’s most competitive examination beating the thousand crore businesses in the domain. Owing to its legacy, educaptain, the renowned Coaching Institute that is solely focused on preparing students through quality teaching and superior student learning experience, has created yet another milestone with its student Ayushmaan Bhatra attending the hundred percentile in five subjects and making it to the CUET-2022 toppers list which was declared late at night on 26th September 2022. The institution in a short span of three years has touched new horizons, a consequence of which is that its youtube channel has touched the 2 lakh subscribers milestone and has a strong community on Telegram. By fusing cutting-edge technology with holistic teaching methods, educaptain assists students in easily passing tough competitive examinations.

Young aspirants are guided through the entire process by their team of highly qualified professors, who also prepare them for the start of their ideal careers. Apart from the CUET milestone, the Institute has consistently produced outstanding results in other Undergraduate Entrances Exams, such as AIR 3 in DU JAT, AIR 13 in IPMAT Indore, AIR 4 in IPU, AIR 4 in BVP, etc. With the intent to become a one-stop shop and develop into a platform that is synonymous with the study of commerce stream in India, it guides in several things, from researching various career opportunities to preparing for them with the top professors in the Nation. With students’ knowledge and skill development as their main priority, educaptain’s method of instruction combines exposure to problem-solving techniques with traditional classroom instruction. The founders of the institute aim to create well-rounded students, who have the potential to crack through the competitive world.

Coming to the founding figures of this educational institute, the first one is somebody who incepted ‘educaptain’ and is a visionary mentor that has trained thousands of students to date, Prince Gupta. Having a childhood where he faced a partial visual disability, he experienced many hardships in his academics. Learning from his experience, he took a solemn oath to provide equal opportunity for all students in the education sector. Prince who is a dropout of prestigious institutes in India like SRCC & IIM Calcutta believes each individual is special and capable of learning and the ‘Conceptual Knowledge‘ of students can be used to gauge their comprehension capacity.

When asked about his perspective and the USP of his institute, educaptain’s Founder Prince Gupta, stated, “My blood runs through education, but it boils when I see tens of thousands of students unable to finance a high-quality education, particularly commerce students who are not getting the attention they merit. I started Educaptain to change all of this. Since no one was assisting commerce students in passing their undergraduate entrance examinations, we discovered a significant market gap when we began instructing class 12th students on YouTube. As a result, educaptain now seeks to alter how India’s Commerce & Management Entrance exams are administered.”

The institution is based on the belief that the structure of teaching, learning, and environment which are commonly discussed as the major factors and play a pivotal role in human growth, are all run by the driving force – ‘Quality Education’. educaptain works with the aim to support commerce students in receiving an excellent, economical, and respectable education. This vision motivates it to offer incredibly special elements in its courses, such as direct mentoring from top performers, video solutions for mock exams, handwritten books, WhatsApp support, etc. All these features in combination offered by the platform with the broadest reach, have resulted in astounding and spectacular outcomes.