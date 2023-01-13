Winning hearts of more than a million fans worldwide, Suraj Beera becomes the nation’s new heart throb!

He recently broke a new record on Spotify for his new album ” Enter my world” and racked over more than 20 million views on Instagram. Creating content, travel filmmaking and making music are intertwined with creativity and hard work.

Putting in years of efforts in the studio and his new start-up, using the right strategy to reach out to his fans, made Suraj Beera an Instagram Star with more than a million followers. Besides being a prized musical artist, Suraj is also a travel filmmaker.

Showing Landscapes of Vermont in autumn, the rich New York skylines at night, showing us surfing in the Northern lights and the pink lakes of Australia and bioluminescence on California beaches, on his Instagram reels, Suraj has amassed millions of views and reached a vast range of travel audiences, who have now become his fans. They absolutely love it when his musicals transcribe through his travel reels in sync.

Many followers from India and the United States, have been showering their appreciation for creativity and they also participate in his campaigns for environment and awareness on climate change. In May 2020, Suraj Beera made a petition online which was signed by millions of people regarding the Vishakapatnam gas leak, where he said poisonous gas emitting industries and radioactive or nuclear plants must be shifted to the outskirts of cities and not be located to places with human habitat. In 2022, he appeared in an interview on medium regarding the burning wildfires taking over California, Australia and Greece , suggesting the need for awareness and preventive measures.

His new startup “Your Diet Manager” is making headlines in the arena of fitness and health by making facilities available to people who wish to maintain an organic, healthy lifestyle. Individuals may find everything they need to know about maintaining a healthy diet and exercising on this website. Your Diet Manager provides access to free interviews with master dieticians.

With his music, Suraj has amassed love from a huge number of audiences in the United States, India and France. His singles ” Dreams come true” and “Romance in Sunset” are regarded as one of his best all time winning accolades and was nominated for 2022 new artist. He says his dream is to win a Grammy someday. He is also known for collaborating with top brands on Instagram like Fossil, Nivea and photography for Audi and for his unique sense of style and smile winning millions of female fandom across the country, thereby giving him the nickname of ” Nations Heartthrob” for always helping his fans out and spreading awareness on climate change.

Who doesn’t love someone who is good looking, loves the environment and makes beautiful music and loves his fans back?

Advertisement

For all the fans wanting Suraj Beera’s official Instagram, you can follow him at @surajbeera