Who Owns Temu, The Newest Multi-Category E-Commerce Platform?

Temu may be the newest online marketplace to make its debut in the US, but it has a strong e-commerce pedigree. This up-and-coming brand is part of the Nasdaq-listed PDD e-commerce system [NASDAQ:PDD], which sources products from over 11 million merchants worldwide, and caters to more than 900 million customers.

Temu’s sister company, Pinduoduo, was founded in 2015, and is relatively young in the e-commerce scene compared to similar platforms like Alibaba and Tencent. The company leveraged on the popularity of the mobile internet to launch its marketplace app on mobile devices.

Pinduoduo reported a total revenue of US$14.7 billion for 2021 and US$16 billion in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2022,, making the company one of the biggest e-commerce platforms.

In fact, Pinduoduo became the largest online shopping platform in 2021 when it surpassed popular B2B online marketplace Alibaba in number of annual active users. With Temu, consumers gain access to a wide variety of premium goods from around the world through a few clicks of the mobile app, available in Apple App Store and Google Play. Temu is also accessible through a website.

Launched in September 2022, Temu is the newest multi-category e-commerce platform that puts value first, drawing in thousands of users within their first day of launching. The site is easy to navigate thanks to its clean-cut user interface, and users can immediately view the best deals and relevant product listings right on the Temu homepage for an easier shopping experience.

With 16 categories to choose from, including fashion and jewelry, home and gardening, electronics, industrial and commercial supplies, office supplies, pet supplies, and more, consumers can shop from the thousands of products listed in the site!

Temu offers consumers a diverse range of premium goods by tapping on to the sophisticated sourcing and fulfillment networks it shares with sister company Pinduoduo. Like Pinduoduo, Temu connects its users directly with some of the world’s top manufacturers.

To foster a sense of community, Temu offers OOTD inspirations by connecting users to Instagram fashion reviews, as well as detailed reviews on various products from verified buyers. Users can also follow their preferred stores, and keep up to date with the newest products listed, and limited promos!

Catch Temu's special offers and coupons this month as they commemorate their launch! Temu offers free shipping for all orders, with no minimum requirement on purchases. Temu also offers a 90-day window for returns, and offers discounts of up to 30% off on selected items.