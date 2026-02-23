Uttar Pradesh poised for a decisive leap in science and technology

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced major science and technology initiatives in the 2026-27 Budget, including the UP AI Mission, new data centres, startup hubs and expanded technical education.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readFeb 23, 2026 02:07 PM IST
The state aims to become a national hub for science, innovation and digital governance.UP Budget 2026-27 outlines a major push for AI, data centres, startups and advanced technology research.
Uttar Pradesh is moving decisively toward a major leap in the fields of science and technology. To further energize this sector, the Yogi government has announced several ambitious initiatives through the 2026-27 budget, aimed at giving a new direction to science, technology and the IT sector. Through these efforts, the state will not only become digitally and technologically self-reliant but will also emerge as a leading national hub for science and innovation.

The Budget proposes the launch of the Uttar Pradesh AI Mission, alongside advancing the India AI Mission and the India AI Data Lab. The objective is to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in areas such as governance, education, healthcare and agriculture. At the same time, by strengthening the Uttar Pradesh State Data Center and the Uttar Pradesh Data Center Cluster, the state is taking concrete steps toward becoming a major hub for secure data storage and cloud services.

Establishment of U-Hubs in Lucknow and Gautam Buddha Nagar will provide fresh momentum to startups and innovation. The government believes that these hubs will offer young people access to cutting-edge technological resources, mentorship and investment opportunities. Under the ‘Tech Yuva Samarth Yuva’ scheme, skilled youth in the technology sector will be encouraged and provided with employment and entrepreneurial opportunities.

By reinforcing the cybersecurity framework, the Yogi government continues to take proactive steps to address the challenges of the digital era. Expansion of the UP Statewide Area Network-3 will further enhance digital connectivity in governance, enabling online services to reach district and tehsil levels more efficiently.

The construction of new polytechnic institutions and the upgrading of existing ones will strengthen the technical education ecosystem in the state. Under the New and Emerging Technology Mission, research and training in advanced technologies such as robotics, drones, the Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain will be promoted. Additionally, the deployment of satellite payloads and sensors for protection against lightning and for early warning systems will strengthen a scientific approach to disaster risk reduction and safety from natural calamities.

 

