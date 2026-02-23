Uttar Pradesh poised for a decisive leap in science and technology

Uttar Pradesh is moving decisively toward a major leap in the fields of science and technology. To further energize this sector, the Yogi government has announced several ambitious initiatives through the 2026-27 budget, aimed at giving a new direction to science, technology and the IT sector. Through these efforts, the state will not only become digitally and technologically self-reliant but will also emerge as a leading national hub for science and innovation.

The Budget proposes the launch of the Uttar Pradesh AI Mission, alongside advancing the India AI Mission and the India AI Data Lab. The objective is to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in areas such as governance, education, healthcare and agriculture. At the same time, by strengthening the Uttar Pradesh State Data Center and the Uttar Pradesh Data Center Cluster, the state is taking concrete steps toward becoming a major hub for secure data storage and cloud services.