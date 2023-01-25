Urmimala Boruah The National Director Of Queen Of The World India Beauty Pageant, Is Now Building A Tribe Of Strong Women Across The Globe

A strong woman stands up for herself. A stronger woman stands up for everyone else. And Urmimala Boruah is a true embodiment of a lady who fiercely dreamt big and was ready to put in every drop of her sweat to make them come true.

Having trained more than 10,000 women across the world and being into fitness for 18 years now she shared, “My fitness journey has not been so easy. My patience and endurance levels were painstakingly tested every step of the way. It takes the mindset of a champion to be fully committed to the process of transformation.”

Getting married at the young age of 18 and birthing a child at 19 did not stop her from losing the post-pregnancy weight of 40 kgs and training to become a fitness coach. Urmimala was an excellent aerobics trainer but she was hungry for more. She was curious and inclined towards beauty pageants and decided to give it a go post becoming a mother.

Having been crowned Mrs. India Galaxy 2019-2020, Urmimala said, “Even after this win, I did not want to take a break. I knew I had it in me to aim higher and went on to represent India and Asia continent at the Mrs Galaxy pageant. It was one of the proudest moments of my journey.”

Urmimala feels that pageants provide you an equal platform to compete where it doesn’t matter where you come from, what your background is or where you started. “It is such a rare moment of self-expression for millions of women like me to bring out our personalities.”

Coming from the humble town of Dibrugarh, Assam she grew up in an atmosphere where patriarchy or matriarchy were non-existent and both the sexes were treated equally. She believes that a pageant is an opportunity for every woman to portray their immense strength, beauty and brilliance of thought. It is a platform to collectively voice their choices. It moulds us not only to be models but also role models that thousands of people can look up to.”

Urmimala is currently the National Director of Queen of the World India and CEO of UMB elegant monarch private company. She is also the founder and director of ‘Stay Fit with Urmi’. Talking about her next steps, “I am striving actively to get more licenses to be able to give women chances to represent India internationally. I have been in such varied roles but now I am looking forward to building a strong tribe for women from all walks of life. It will be a platform to bring out their essence and their beautiful stories of inspiration and relentlessness.”