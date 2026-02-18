UP govt forms ‘Kaushal Connect Cell’ to provide trained manpower to large industries

The cell will prepare a comprehensive database detailing the amount of investment coming into each district and the sector-wise demand for manpower, such as automobile, IT, textile and others. (Source: X/ @UPGovt)

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s resolve to transform Uttar Pradesh into a one trillion dollar economy, the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission has taken a major step. A ‘Kaushal Connect Cell’ has been constituted to provide trained manpower to large industries investing in the state according to their specific needs.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Kapil Dev Agarwal, stated that SpeedUp PMU has been engaged to accelerate the processes of training and employment under the mission. The PMU will now establish real-time coordination with investors through the ‘Kaushal Connect Cell’.

The ‘Kaushal Connect Cell’ will not merely function as an administrative unit but will bring tangible changes on the ground. Its primary responsibility will be real-time tracking and daily coordination with Invest UP to update the status of approved projects.