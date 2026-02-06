UP Govt approves various projects for development of minority communities

Under this program, projects worth approximately Rs 364 crore have been approved for the development of minority communities in the state, including Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, and Muslims.

By: Express News Network
Lucknow
Updated: Feb 6, 2026 01:34 PM IST
Projects worth Rs 364 crore approved under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram to boost health, education, skill development and infrastructure for minority communities across Uttar Pradesh.
Uttar Pradesh Various is implementing various schemes for the development of minorities through the Pradhanmantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK).

Under this program, projects worth approximately Rs 364 crore have been approved for the development of minority communities in the state, including Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, and Muslims. These projects are related to sectors such as education, health, skill development, sports, women & child welfare, and urban development.

In this context, Rs 114.14 crore have been approved for 10 different projects of the Health Department. Similarly, projects worth Rs 12.78 crore for secondary education, Rs 42.53 crore for technical education, Rs 27.88 crore for medical education, and Rs 25.02 crore for vocational education have been approved.
Additionally, Rs 24.98 crore have been approved for a project of the Unani Department.

For the skill development of the youth belonging to the minority communities in the state, Rs 5.92 crore have been approved under PMJVK, while projects worth Rs 64.22 crore of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department have been approved for physical and sports capacity development.

Approximately Rs 7.79 crore have been approved for welfare and child development projects related to women. For the development of urban facilities in minority-concentrated areas of the state, Rs 22.12 crore have been approved for six projects under the Urban Development Department.

In rural areas, Rs 3.94 crore have been approved for two projects of the Panchayati Raj Department. Projects worth Rs 10.15 crore of the Agriculture & Cooperation Department and Rs 1.92 crore of the Dairy Development Department have also been approved.

The successful implementation of these projects under the PMJVK program of the Central Government is strengthening the overall development of minority communities in the state, while also reinforcing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of inclusive development.

 

