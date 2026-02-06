UP Govt approves various projects for development of minority communities

Projects worth Rs 364 crore approved under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram to boost health, education, skill development and infrastructure for minority communities across Uttar Pradesh.(File)

Uttar Pradesh Various is implementing various schemes for the development of minorities through the Pradhanmantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK).

Under this program, projects worth approximately Rs 364 crore have been approved for the development of minority communities in the state, including Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, and Muslims. These projects are related to sectors such as education, health, skill development, sports, women & child welfare, and urban development.

In this context, Rs 114.14 crore have been approved for 10 different projects of the Health Department. Similarly, projects worth Rs 12.78 crore for secondary education, Rs 42.53 crore for technical education, Rs 27.88 crore for medical education, and Rs 25.02 crore for vocational education have been approved.

Additionally, Rs 24.98 crore have been approved for a project of the Unani Department.