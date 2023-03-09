Top 10 Iconic Leaders of 2023

Leadership ensures that everyone understands what it means to be a leader and those who best exemplify the company’s culture and values are elevated to leadership positions. But what sets them apart from being iconic leaders is their dedication and hard work that they have put in for years. Based on their contribution to society, these Top 10 Iconic Leaders have been the most influential among the masses. These are the iconic leaders who have not only led their people but have also become symbols of hope, courage, and inspiration. So, let’s take a journey through time and explore the lives and achievements of some of the most iconic leaders.

Guruji Shrii Arnav- Mentor at Gemstoneuniverse.com

The inspiring Mentor of Millionaires & Superstars and fondly called as the Guru of Guru’s- Revered Guruji Shrii Arnav heads Gemstoneuniverse.com, the world’s leading E-commerce marketplace for natural & untreated Gemstones specializing in Astrological Gemstone. Generally keeping a low profile he showed the path to individuals and corporations in the most stressful time of the COVID Pandemic. He led from the front & showed how adversity can be turned into an advantage. Whether it is guidance by Spirituality, Astrology, Gem Therapy or cutting edge Management techniques the Suave & the Intellectual Guru has followers ranging from leading professionals of Fortune 500 companies to World’s Leading Statesmen. He is also a much sought after speaker & thought leader on many of the world’s leading Think Tanks and Forums. Winner of the Prestigious Economic Times Exceptional Leader of the Year 2022 award-his Humans of Gemstoneuniverse program transforms lives worldwide.

Dr. Rahil Chaudhary, Director of Eye7 Eye Hospitals

Dr. Rahil Chaudhary is a proficient ophthalmologist and director of the Eye7 group of eye hospitals. He has been a dynamic pioneer in various surgical and technological advances in eye care.A prolific and efficient eye surgeon, he is a GUINNESS WORLD RECORD Holder and 4 times Indian Record Holder for performing a maximum number of Laser vision correction procedures and AI Laser cataract surgeries. Dr. Rahil Chaudhary did his MBBS from Dehradun, MD (Ophthalmology) from Meerut and training from Dr. RML Hospital, PGIMER, New Delhi. He is extremely popular for his social media presence. He is best known for his compassion, dedication to patient-centric care, and charming demeanor.

Vijay Jain, Director of Star Estate

Vijay Jain, an enthusiastic businessman, was always keen on exploring new ways to provide best-in-class services, sticking to its core philosophy of transparency and reliability. He started his self-established real estate consultancy firm ‘Star Estate’ in Delhi NCR 4 years ago. Vijay decided to expand its company portfolio in major cities of India. Within four years, STAR ESTATE has already marked its proficiency in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune with successful business results for top real estate developers of India like TATA, Godrej, NBCC, Birla, Adani, DLF becoming among the top performer which made Star Estate the important channel partner for these real estate developers also achieving blockbuster sales performance 2022 for TATA Value Homes and Trusted Platinum Partner of Godrej Properties.

Sandeep Singh, Founder and CEO of Quampetence

Sandeep Singh, the dynamic and visionary founder and CEO of Quampetence, a leading IT-enabled service company that is changing the game in the industry. Thanks to Sandeep’s extensive experience and ability to develop transformation strategies, Quampetence has earned recognition as the Best Emerging BPO Solution Provider in India by APAC Insider. Sandeep’s entrepreneurial acumen has been celebrated across the industry, earning him the prestigious ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ award by Indian Achievers Forum. He has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Dynamic Leaders of 2022 by Outlook India. Recently, Sandeep was also featured in the Sep’22 edition of Forbes India’s’ ‘Profitable Unicorns”, where he shared his insights on industry trends and experiences. Under Sandeep’s leadership, Competence has introduced hybrid omni-channel customer engagement solutions that are revolutionizing the way businesses interact with their customers. With his transformational and inspirational personality, Sandeep is poised to take Quampetence to even greater heights in 2023. Keep an eye on this company as it continues to lead the charge in the industry.

Dr. Dhruv Desai, Founder & CEO of Tecx Labs Private Limited

Dhruv Desai has worked in Technology, Aviation, telecom, BFSI & IT/ES consulting industries. He is the Founder and CEO of Tecx Labs Private Limited and have launched Nuuu.com The overall design and interface of the app focus on creating a user-friendly experience. Regarding financial markets, human beings are outnumbered by different applications. To simplify the process of investing, Nuuu.com brings everything into one place. Additionally, his work has been published on reputed platforms such as Times Ascent, Economic Times, Times of India, DBA, Mail Today, FT, Business Standard, NHRD journal and CLO Magazine.

Rajesh Reddy, Founder & CEO of SRAF & Proteins Pvt. Ltd.

“Food isn’t merely a fuel for survival but a means for good health & soul,” says Rajesh Reddy, the founder of SR Agro Farms & Proteins Pvt. With a vision to provide antibiotic-free poultry proteins, he incubated SR Agro Farms & Proteins. The company raises the birds in a humane and natural environment, gives them all-natural feed, and makes high-quality poultry products without antibiotics. S. Rajesh Reddy believes that every individual deserves good proteins and it must be made accessible to them. With a background in poultry farming and an MBA, Mr. Reddy began his entrepreneurial journey more than two decades ago when he saw an opportunity to offer the people of Bangalore high-quality poultry products that are sourced locally. He invested in the robust technology and equipment that enabled him to streamline all aspects of the production process and maximize efficiency.

Ankit Dudhwewala, Co-founder & CEO of Appitsimple Infotek Pvt. Ltd.

Ankit Dudhwewala is the Co- founder and CEO of Appitsimple. Despite not having a technical background, Ankit has demonstrated a remarkable aptitude for the technology industry, leading two successful software products, Callhippo and SoftwareSuggest. With an MBA from the esteemed Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Ankit’s unwavering passion and innovative approach have made him a driving force in the startup scene in India. In a landscape characterized by intense competition for funding, Ankit has proven that with a steadfast commitment to one’s vision and a deep understanding of the market, success can be achieved through bootstrapping and strategic growth. His inspiring story and impressive achievements continue to make him a valuable thought leader in the tech community, influencing and motivating others to pursue their own entrepreneurial aspirations.

Jamie Balaji Rao, CEO of Niner pharmaceutical LLC

Mr. Jamie Balaji Rao, the Chairman and Founder of Niner Pharmaceuticals, is a firm believer in the power of innovation and entrepreneurship. With over 16 years of experience, he started his entrepreneurial journey with Niner Pharma.He is a serial entrepreneur and currently runs companies, namely JB Group of Companies (Singapore), JB Radiant Power Energy (Singapore), JB Medicare (Vietnam), JB ITES Solution (Dubai UAE), and JB Global Trade LLC (Dubai UAE). He is honored to have received awards like the Best Entrepreneur of the Year Award from Africa, Best Investor and Entrepreneurs Award from African Eagles Friends 2020, Business Excellence Award from the Government of Zimbabwe, and Nelson Mandela Peace Award 2021.

Asma Kahali, International Consultant and Operations Coordinator of Rimbaa Rayaa World Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Working as an International Consultant for Rimbaa Rayaa World Solutions Pvt Ltd,Singapore. In the post covid scenario during the slow down due to economic downturn and major paradigm shift in the business world with the changing world. Rimbaa entered the world of facility mobilisation where the rich and mighty hired Rimbaa to provide solutions for their exotic requirements which ranged from flying their pets to high value assets from one part of the world to another. Asma managed this process well and has processed this job well. Rimbaa was providing the conservative traditional services of security, Defence and consultancy.

Prof. Eishwar Maanay, Dean of BNM Institute of Technology, Bangalore

Innovation is a driving force behind progress and change in the contemporary world, and as the Dean of BNM Institute of Technology, Prof. Eishwar Maanay is a dynamic and visionary individual who passionately advocates for innovation and education. He is deeply committed to promoting excellence in teaching and learning, and has spearheaded numerous innovative programs at BNMIT, such as the Innovative Project Lab and Maker Space, providing students with opportunities to explore their creativity and curiosity. Prof. Maanay is also a strong supporter of research and collaboration, forging partnerships with R&D institutions and industries to establish a symbiotic relationship. In addition to his educational work, Prof. Maanay is an accomplished butterfly photographer, having his photographs published in several books. With his leadership and vision, Prof. Maanay has created a lively and inspiring learning community at BNMIT, encouraging students to realise their full potential and make a positive impact on the world.