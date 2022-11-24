The Shoe Story: Fashion Brand Mehar Ventures into Footwear Segment

Mehar, one of the most promising and emerging fashion brands, has ventured into the footwear market with a premium line of formal and casual wear shoes for men and a variety of footwear for women. The launch marks Mehar’s entry into the footwear category as the brand seeks to expand its portfolio beyond apparel. With the launch of the new product category, Mehar has become one of the most diverse apparel and footwear brands.

The brand has conceptualized and created its exclusive range of men’s shoes at a highly competitive price range for the customers. The finest assortment of men’s shoes are available in superior quality, genuine leather.

The brand offers the premium range of men’s shoes and women’s footwear through its e-commerce store, http://www.mehar.xyz. Additionally, the wide range of footwear is also available on various online marketplaces such as Amazon India, Amazon US, Flipkart, and Limeroad under the Brand name of ‘Rhysley.’

The holding company and legal entity of Mehar is Rhysley Pvt. Ltd. The apparel brand is based in Calgary, Canada with a manufacturing and sourcing unit in India.

Perfect Fusion of Durability, Style, and Extraordinary Comfort!

The brand’s first-ever category of men’s shoes have been meticulously designed keeping in mind the customers’ need for trendy, lightweight, and comfortable footwear. Our collection of men’s shoes is a perfect fusion of style, durability, and comfort.

Combining high performance with trendy designs, the exquisite portfolio of men’s leather shoes are available in different styles and colors with easy-to-wear slip-on and lace-up designs that guarantee the ultimate experience for the distinguished and discerning gentlemen.

The formal men’s shoes boast of lightweight construction and perfect cushioning support that ensure great comfort at all times. In short, the premium men’s shoes boast of everything that is high on style and comfort!

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Harpreet Randhawa, the Founder and the Managing Director of the Mehar brand and the Rhysley Group of Companies, said, “It signifies an exciting moment for our brand. In fact, venturing into the footwear market was the next natural step for the company. We understand that there is a growing demand in the market for fashionable, and comfortable footwear for men and women. Our men’s shoes are designed keeping in mind the consumers’ needs in mind. We intend to elevate our customers’ experience by offering the finest assortment of men’s shoes that are not just comfortable but stylish and versatile as well. As a brand, our mission lies primarily in offering the premium quality products at affordable prices.”

Mr. Ganesh Nair, the General Manager of the Rhysley Group of Companies, further stated, “Venturing into the footwear segment could prove to be a significant level of growth for the company. Our men’s leather shoes are meticulously designed and planned down to the smallest of details. In the upcoming months, we plan to launch premium quality, sturdy boots for men and women. Our goal is to give customers top quality footwear in trendy designs that are high on comfort, style, and worth their money.”

Proudly Made in India

Mehar’s footwear collection for men and women are conceived, designed, and proudly made in India with love, passion, and skills! Just like leading global brands, Mehar’s range of men’s shoes are made with the same degree of accuracy, precision, and detail, using only the finest of materials and rich craftsmanship.

The premium range of men’s shoes and women’s footwear are available on the brand’s website along with online marketplaces such as Amazon India, Amazon US, Flipkart, and Limeroad.

Explore the collection on Mehar to find the latest category of premium looking men’s shoes in eye-catching designs and styles!