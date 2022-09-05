The most common issue of dandruff and its myths, busted by Dr Sanyogita Singh

In a world where getting expert skincare is one step away, Dr Sanyogita Singh, MD Dermatology and Cosmetology, addresses skin and hair issues quite effectively. With her expertise in this domain for over 11 years, she takes consultations both offline and online. An MBBS followed by a degree of MD Dermatology, she is creating awareness on everyday care tips on hair and skin. Her clinic, Skinnova, is located in Jaipur, however, she enjoys the patronage of her clientele from across the globe. She holds various awards for her contribution to the field of medicine.

Talking about the most common issue in hair, i.e. dandruff, she has a few insights to share. First, diet and lifestyle play an important role in determining the health of hair. Unhealthy food, disturbed sleep cycle, and consumption of drinks and cigarettes can influence the quality of hair in the long run. And dandruff could be one of the issues arisen by poor diet and lifestyle. Let’s talk about dandruff in detail now.

Dandruff, called seborrheic dermatitis, is caused by the yeast Malassezia furfur, which feeds on the oil produced by the oil glands in our scalp. She explains that mild dandruff does not require any treatment, however, if it is severe and causes itchiness, redness and irritation, one needs to see a dermatologist.

She recommends how this can be taken care of. The first step is to avoid washing hair with hot water. Oil massage should strictly be avoided. “Use anti-dandruff shampoo twice a week and lower the usage once the dandruff is under control,” she adds. “She suggests that a healthy diet is necessary to keep your skin and hair healthy,” states Jaipur-based Dr Sanyogita Singh.

