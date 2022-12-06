Synctric, an AI-Based SaaS Platform now a member of the Payments Council of India (PCI)

Synctric.io is a SaaS platform that helps digital merchants reduce TDR/MDR charges and increase their ROI. It is an AI-based SaaS platform that allows merchants to enable smoother payment solutions with multiple payment gateways. It has become a Payments Council of India (PCI) member. As more businesses and SMEs go digital, this platform will be critical in efficiently controlling costs while also having backups in case of downtime.

Synctric is now a member of the Payments Council of India (PCI), and that’s good news. The Payments Council of India (PCI) works to promote the growth of the Indian payment industry and promote a cashless economy in the country.

The PCI is a not-for-profit industry body that represents the interests of all participants in the digital payments ecosystem in India.

Synctric helps merchants to enable smoother payment solutions with multiple payment gateways. It acts as a go-between between the payment gateway and the merchant.

While Synctric has always been at the forefront of payment innovation, this membership will allow Synctric to deepen its engagement with key stakeholders in the payments ecosystem and better serve its merchants.

Ketan Ramshawala, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Synctric Technology Private Limited, believes that as a member of the PCI, Synctric will be working to help shape the future of payments in India and drive the adoption of new technologies and standards. He is a Licensed Penetration Tester with a BCA degree. He began his career as a security consultant for Bank. He has developed tracking and analyzing software and worked as a cyber security consultant for the governments of Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Synctric is made a member of the Payments Council of India because it has a fully managed dynamic dashboard that can seamlessly blend with any app across any platform. It makes available diverse payment options across all platforms and is designed for the best payment experience for end users.

Synctric looks forward to working with the PCI and its members to help make digital payments in India more seamless and efficient.