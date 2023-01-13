Superyachts to Speed Boats: How Dubai-Based Book.Boats Is Redefining The Boat Rental Market

Traveling to a new destination is akin to new experiences and exploring new worlds as well as new cultures. But, the same trip can turn into a nightmare if the arrangements are not up to the mark or the service is sub-standard.

The issue is especially pronounced in the case of tourist hubs such as Dubai which have seen a growing influx of tourists looking to explore new activities and niche products. Realizing the gap between service offered and claims made online, especially in the Super yacht rental market, a team of experienced industry professionals sat down to find a solution.

After much deliberation, the team scoured the market, looking for a product with a good market fit and direct convergence with what users wanted. That spawned the idea of Book.Boats, a boat rental marketplace.

The company began operations as a platform that aggregated boats and was modeled on the lines of ride-hailing apps. The team went on the ground and spoke to actual boat owners, and onboarded them onto the platform.

Prior to Book.Boats, the boat owners had to wait for actual users to show up on harbors, and then they would haggle the prices. Then, there would be the issue of amenities and services available onboard and the actual services offered. It was this chasm that Book.Boats aimed to fill and resolve all accompanying issues.

The platform partners with owners and lists their boats on a single marketplace where users can directly book them. The company also implements a standardized user experience manual that offers pre-defined services for customers, with an on-ground team that vets the listed boats, Book.Boats offer streamlined amenities across its listings.

Not just this Book.Boats also enable owners to earn money from their boats, which would otherwise have stayed dormant on the harbors. It was this idea that enticed other smaller individuals to list their boats on the platform and offer their services to users.

Advertisement

Book.Boats also take care of owners’ headaches with regard to the collection of payments, management, tech and coordination. It directly transfers money to owners’ accounts and saves them a big chunk of their expenses which would have otherwise gone towards deploying such systems.

Book.Boats cover almost all major waterfronts of the city’s sealine, including the Dubai Marina Yacht Club, the Dubai Harbour, Business Bay, Al Seef Marina, Mina Rashid and others.

Its clientele not just includes High Net-worth Individuals (HNIs), but also tourists flocking to Dubai to get a glimpse of the Persian Gulf coast and the towering skyscrapers of the city.

Advertisement

Book.Boats also ensure that the passengers are taken care of once they are onboard. With a skilled crew that is experienced in boat operations and hundreds of certified boats, the platform aims to offer best-in-class services to its customers.

Be it the safety aspect or a wide variety of water toys (scuba gear, jet skis, and whatnot) that the visitors can enjoy aboard Book.Boat superyachts, the platform aims to push the envelope when it comes to offering a high-end experience for its customers.

The high-quality audio-visual systems, serviced kitchens, plush upholstery and top-notch accommodation, are the cherry on the cake and aim to guarantee an unmatched luxury experience to its users.

While the book rental market shores up, the company plans to double down on its offerings, with an eye on adding more boats to its kitty, Book.Boats aim to make renting a boat as easy as booking a cab, right at the fingertips of users sitting in any corner of the globe.