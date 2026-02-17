Study highlights extensive economic growth in Ayodhya

It is noteworthy that after assuming office in 2017, the Chief Minister accelerated the temple economy framework, coupling temple development with modern infrastructure expansion in Ayodhya, thereby opening pathways for broader economic prosperity.

5 min readFeb 17, 2026 06:08 PM IST
budgetUttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the ‘Temple Economy Model’ has received academic validation from the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow).

The institute’s recent study report, titled “Economic Renaissance of Ayodhya,” highlights extensive economic activation, investment inflows, and employment generation following the construction and consecration of the Ram Temple.

Through a comparative analysis of economic conditions before and after the temple’s development, the study demonstrates that religious infrastructure – when aligned with well-conceived policy frameworks and administrative commitment – can act as a catalyst for regional economic transformation.

It is noteworthy that after assuming office in 2017, the Chief Minister accelerated the temple economy framework, coupling temple development with modern infrastructure expansion in Ayodhya, thereby opening pathways for broader economic prosperity.

According to the study, prior to the temple’s construction, Ayodhya’s identity was largely confined to that of a sacred pilgrimage destination, with annual visitor numbers stabilizing at approximately 1.7 lakh. Local markets functioned at a small scale, and most shopkeepers reported average daily earnings of ₹400-₹500, reflecting limited economic dynamism.

The presence of national-level hotel chains was negligible. The railway station operated with basic amenities, and the absence of an airport constrained connectivity. Limited employment opportunities led to a steady outmigration of youth toward larger cities.

Tourism revenue made only a modest contribution to the broader state economy, and the real estate market exhibited signs of stagnation. Overall, Ayodhya’s economic structure remained restricted to traditional pilgrimage-based activities, with clear underdevelopment in terms of expansion and investment potential.

Story continues below this ad

According to the study, the consecration of Ram Lalla in January 2024 marked a decisive turning point in Ayodhya’s economic trajectory. The report notes that within the first six months alone, more than 11 crore devotees visited the city, injecting fresh momentum into local markets, transport services, and the hospitality sector.

Ayodhya is now projected to attract 5-6 crore visitors annually, positioning it among the country’s foremost religious tourism destinations. Redevelopment projects worth approximately ₹85,000 crore are currently progressing at various stages. Their impact extends beyond physical infrastructure, stimulating investment inflows and expanding the services sector.

Significant investments are being made in core infrastructure, including the development of an international airport, modernization of the railway station, expansion of the road network, and urban beautification initiatives.

To promote sustainable urban development, initiatives such as electric mobility and solar energy are being encouraged, advancing efforts to develop Ayodhya as a “Model Solar City.”

Story continues below this ad

The report by Indian Institute of Management Lucknow estimates that tourism expenditure in Uttar Pradesh could exceed ₹4 lakh crore by 2025, with Ayodhya expected to play a pivotal role. Tourism-driven activities are projected to generate tax revenues in the range of ₹20,000-25,000 crore.

There has been a rapid expansion of employment opportunities across hospitality, construction, transport, and service sectors. Simultaneously, Ayodhya has gained a new identity as a national and international spiritual centre, attracting members of the Indian diaspora, researchers, and global devotees.

The study highlights that, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), business transactions worth over ₹1 lakh crore were generated nationwide in connection with the temple consecration, with Ayodhya accounting for a significant share.

The daily arrival of over two lakh devotees has accelerated growth in hospitality and allied industries. More than 150 new hotels and homestays have been established. Leading domestic and international hotel chains – including Taj Hotels, Marriott International, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts – have announced expansion plans in Ayodhya.

Story continues below this ad

Online travel platforms have recorded up to a fourfold increase in bookings for Ayodhya. Additionally, there has been a sharp surge in demand for local handicrafts, religious souvenirs, and idols, directly benefiting artisans and local producers.

According to the IIM report, the heightened economic activity has had a visible impact on entrepreneurship and employment generation, particularly among youth. Nearly 6,000 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have either been newly established or revived in Ayodhya.

Over the next four to five years, tourism growth is expected to generate approximately 1.2 lakh direct and indirect jobs across tourism, transport, and hospitality sectors. Small shopkeepers and street vendors are now earning daily incomes of up to ₹2,500.

The real estate sector has also recorded significant growth, with property values in areas surrounding the temple rising five to ten times, attracting investors from across the country.

Story continues below this ad

The report indicates that Ayodhya’s development is no longer confined to its religious significance; it has emerged as a powerful hub of regional economic activity. The study underscores that a heritage-based development model, when implemented with structured investment, administrative coordination, and long-term vision, can catalyse broad and structural economic transformation.

Ayodhya’s experience demonstrates that cultural and religious projects, when executed through planned and policy-backed frameworks, can accelerate tourism, employment, and private investment, laying the foundation for multi-layered economic growth. The transformation in infrastructure, tourism facilities, and the overall investment climate has positioned the historic pilgrimage city at the forefront of the development mainstream.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Delhi accident
Bleeding in brain, broken ribs: Autopsy report of Delhi man mowed down by minor
Huge Crowds attend the first India AI Impact Summit on its inaugural day in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi
Massive crowd, inadequate briefing, PM visit: What led to chaos on Day 1 of AI Impact Summit
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on track for March 19 release.
Will BMC blacklisting Aditya Dhar's studio delay Dhurandhar 2's March 19 release? Jio Studios responds, legal loophole emerges
salim khan hospitalised
Salman Khan rushes to Mumbai hospital as Salim Khan admitted to ICU
Karnataka Old Age Home Tyla Chanel
Karnataka old-age home’s ‘divas’ light up internet with Tyla’s Chanel dance: ‘they left no crumbs’
Kunal Nayyar pay strangers' medical bills of
Why this ‘Big Bang Theory’ actor secretly pays strangers’ medical bills: ‘No one is coming to change the world’
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev among 14 former captains urging Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with 'immediate medical attention'
Glenn Phillips (76 off 36) and Rachin Ravindra (59 off 39) took them out of the hole and put them into the Super 8’s phase with unbeaten fifties. (PTI Photo)
T20 World Cup 2026: Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra outshine Yuvraj Singh Samra’s 110 to seal New Zealand’s Super 8 berth
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Ranbir Kapoor shares his style secrets
The two things Ranbir will never wear to a Kapoor family dinner: '...because there's so much food'
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Advertisement
Must Read
Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev among 14 former captains urging Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with 'immediate medical attention'
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
T20 World Cup 2026: Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra outshine Yuvraj Singh Samra’s 110 to seal New Zealand’s Super 8 berth
Glenn Phillips (76 off 36) and Rachin Ravindra (59 off 39) took them out of the hole and put them into the Super 8’s phase with unbeaten fifties. (PTI Photo)
Meet Canada's Yuvraj Singh Samra, who is named after Yuvraj Singh and became the youngest-ever to score a T20 World Cup century
Like Yuvraj, Samra is tall and bats left-handed. (PTI Photo)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
Apple sets surprise March 4 event; entry-level MacBook and iPhone 17e in focus
Apple may also unveil new iPads, including a base model with an A18 chip and an M4-powered iPad Air. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
ChatGPT gets a security boost with lockdown mode and risk warnings
lockdown mode tightly limits how ChatGPT interacts with external systems.(File Photo)
The two things Ranbir will never wear to a Kapoor family dinner: '...because there's so much food'
Ranbir Kapoor shares his style secrets
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Karnataka old-age home’s ‘divas’ light up internet with Tyla’s Chanel dance: ‘they left no crumbs’
Karnataka Old Age Home Tyla Chanel
Why this ‘Big Bang Theory’ actor secretly pays strangers’ medical bills: ‘No one is coming to change the world’
Kunal Nayyar pay strangers' medical bills of
Bengaluru founder stranded outside own booth as crowds swarm India AI Impact Summit: ‘May set up a mini-booth at some Connaught Place cafe’
Bengaluru founder AI Impact Summit
'Can I Get a Shiv Shambhu?': Grammy winner SZA stuns fans with all-night Mahashivratri celebration in Coimbatore
SZA Mahashivratri viral video
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement