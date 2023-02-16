Sona Comstar – IIT Delhi Innovation Program for Smart, Safe and Clean Mobility

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

FITT-IIT Delhi, with the support of Sona-Comstar, Presents the 3rd call for the “Innovation Program for Smart, Safe and Clean Mobility,” a challenge for technopreneurs, startups, and innovators to solve roadblocks to sustainable mobility.



The Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), an industry interface of IIT Delhi, oversees technology business incubators and enables innovations and technology commercialization. Sona Comstar, a global automotive systems and components manufacturer of Indian descent, has joined forces to launch the innovation program.



Early-stage Indian startups working on either of the problem statements, such as developing indigenous EV components, expanding EV utilities, recycling and upcycling EV cells, enhancing vehicle maintenance and diagnostics, thermal management, and novel EV cell chemistry, are eligible for the innovation program.



Commenting on the launch of the new call Anil Wali, MD FITT, said, “SCIDIP aims to identify and nurture some of India’s brightest minds by leveraging the power of innovation to address core problem statements throughout the Mobility sector. This program was designed to accelerate the country’s technological advancements towards sophisticated, energy-efficient, and sustainable transportation solutions aligning with India’s zero-carbon goal.”



The application period is open from January 24 to February 24, 2023. Up to INR 80 lakh in grant money will be provided to two chosen startups to help them finish proof-of-concept work and create prototypes. The startups will have access to IIT Delhi’s strong mentor network for technical and business advice to build and implement their solutions.



The detailed eligibility criteria, program guidelines, and application form can be found on the website https://www.fitt-iitd.in/innovationplatform/sona-comstar-iit-delhi-innovation-program-scidip/.