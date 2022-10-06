Revamp24 Aims To Offer Students Worldwide With Personalized Online And Offline Tutoring Services

In the past few years, conventional education and learning methods have undergone a profound transformation. With the evolution of the internet and fresh technologies, attending classes in person is no longer the only way to learn. Recently, as long as one has access to the internet, one may receive a top-quality education at anyplace and anytime. One such platform is Revamp24, a Bangalore-based e-learning platform run by two inspirational instructors to provide 1:1 online and offline tuitions for IB, CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE and state board students from grades 5 to 12. It is a platform that conducts live and interactive classes for Maths and Science. An excellent mentorship program and rigorous teaching approach is the best online learning platform for students.

Revamp24 ensures interactive, routine evaluations of students’ learning profiles through carefully crafted examinations and other means. Students can rectify their errors, which will help them get better over time. Each student receives individualised attention in the classroom, enabling them to pinpoint their particular issues and find answers. Without compromising the outcomes, the teachers support each student’s learning process. The teaching platform starts with a free demonstration lesson to gauge students’ aptitude for learning and place them in groups with similar learning paces. This aids in developing efficient teaching methods and considers students’ emotional well-being. Revamp24 teaches ideas to grasp the topics more thoroughly through techniques, simulations, and real-world situations. The platform offers classes through live sessions, and the students are encouraged to ask questions for conceptual clarity.

The classrooms offer high-quality Live streaming online classes that can be taken individually or in small groups. Additionally, it provides home tuition, which offers private instruction at home and guarantees the student receives individualized attention and mentoring. Its center tuition space is a modern, easily reachable spot in the middle of the city. To provide group lessons for families, Revamp24 collaborates with resident associations and apartment buildings. More than 30,000 students have been impacted by Revamp24, 50,000 tuition hours have been spent on teaching, more than 600 tutors, and a 96 percent success rate.

Currently, they have students from all over the world with most of them from Greece, Africa, UAE, KSA, Qatar, Kuwait ,Bahrain and Oman.

Revamp24 offers maths and science classes for students in classes 8th -12th across all boards (IB, CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE, and State Board). Its master teacher takes two or more live classes per week with students. Classes are conducted on the Zoom Platform. The student can quickly join a course via a desktop/laptop with headphones, a microphone, and broadband internet. The students can even choose a class frequency and class timings that suit them. They also offer programs for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, State entrance examinations, SATs, and more, with two classes per week – Maths, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. It also provides classes for KCET, COMEDK, PESSAT, TS EAMCET, AP EAPCET, MHT CET, GUJCET, WBJEE, BITSAT, VITEEE,AIEEE and SRMJEEE.

Online teaching was efficient during the pandemic, and now it has become quite popular in the education sector. The notion is helpful and futuristic; it suggests an easy way to adhere to a safe and secure learning environment. Revamp24 is a great initiative introducing a helpful learning method, a smart and more pragmatic way to develop skills and conquer goals. This platform leads with a transformative approach that will soon impact the education system for the better.