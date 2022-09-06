Rajasthan Youth Congress Organisation expansion: Sagar Sharma becomes Senior Vice President of RPYC

The Indian Youth Congress High Command appointed Sagar Sharma as their Senior Vice President of Rajasthan, with immediate effect from September 4, 2022. The youth icon Sagar earned this position after tirelessly working for four years in the organisation and playing key roles in election management.

Starting from square one, Sagar Sharma finished his higher education in business management at James Cook University in Singapore and moved back to India in 2017. His dedication to social welfare led him to recognise the need for a bridge between the general public and politicians. He recognised the need for a grassroots leader in this country. He, therefore, tried to become one rather than trying to find one.

By connecting with people at the Gram Panchayat level, he paved his path. Sagar also supported and played a significant role in his father’s victory, “Dr. Raghu Sharma” (Former Health Minister), who is currently serving as AICC In charge Of Gujarat Congress, during the 2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election in Kekri. In addition to this victory, he also played a major role in winning the Vidhan Sabha elections. He significantly aided in bringing the Congress Board to the 2020 Sarwar Panchayat Elections. He also gathered the highest number of members for the INC Membership Drive, which became the prominent basis of appreciation.

Sagar majorly contributed in bringing the board of Congress in the elections for Kekri Municipal Corporation after 25 years and Sarwar Municipal Corporation after 15 years, as well as representing Rajasthan from India in the Commonwealth Youth Virtual Parliament. He and several others created a union that was entirely focused on providing aid to the underprivileged during the COVID epidemic last year, helping more than a million individuals in need. It made it easier for migrant labourers from various regions of the state to get home.

Sagar stated in one of the interviews that he enjoys working in the area of voters’ happiness. He also stated in his statement that how people tried to defame him on the basis of nepotism but in reality, he worked on the ground level with the aim of helping needy people. He supports the idea that it is crucial to discuss national issues and the part that youth play in them. Now, his responsibility is to win the public’s support in the elections of 2023. With the mindset of the younger generation and in his role as a leader, he accepted the duty to organise, inform the electorate of their rights, and assist them in solving their issues.

Sagar realised that in order to assist those in need, he needed to put himself in their position as an empath, and only then would he be able to relate to them. He stressed using social media platforms as a means to educate and make the youth aware in order to reach them anytime, anywhere. His innovative method quickly gained acceptance, which resulted in an increase in followers. Sagar Sharma travels to areas to learn about the problems that residents are suffering, even during times of the COVID epidemic.

As evidenced by the voters and constituents on Sagar Sharma’s Facebook and Instagram pages, he visits villages to learn about the issues that locals are facing, even during times of COVID pandemic. At Kekri Residence, he is readily available to assist local voters. On Twitter, everyone is free to mention him and air their complaints.

