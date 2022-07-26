scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Noida-based GPRC holds the key to future of startup-based PR management

“Ours is a result-based PR agency, which offers affordable PR for those who cannot go with the costlier alternatives in the market."


July 26, 2022 12:57:31 pm
GPRC is the brainchild of Co-Founders and Directors – Saurav Lohani and Animesh Kumar.

The future is PR or public relations and tech-based startups are leading the bandwagon on PR activities in India. With the Government of India’s Department of Promotion for Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) launching a digital platform in collaboration with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), things are looking up for the startup ecosystem in the country. And at the forefront are PR companies that help other start-ups look better in public.

One such venture, Global PR Connect Pvt Ltd (GPRC) is a Noida-based startup that seems poised for bigger achievements in the current milieu as it helps other startups establish themselves within a vigorously competitive environment. The company provides a wholesome approach to public relations vis-à-vis businesses, especially the ones that are still in their nascent stage. GPRC team of professionals doesn’t believe in pushing products or services mechanically, just to drive sales. The venture is the brainchild of Co-Founders and Directors – Saurav Lohani and Animesh Kumar.

Their aim is to help the business last longer in public memory, which is why they work on 3 main principles –

a) Guaranteed coverage,

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’Premium
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer periodPremium
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer period
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?Premium
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...Premium
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...

b) End-to-end PR marketplace and,

c) Media-buying at an affordable price.

With the help of these guidelines, GPRC aims to cover a wider spectrum of companies, ranging from the low-budget to high-end. 

Talking about their aim, Saurav says, “Ours is a result-based PR agency, which offers affordable PR for those who cannot go with the costlier alternatives in the market. Even though we’ve started only six months ago, GPRC is one of the fastest-growing PR agencies in the country. We have a pan-India network of about 20+ publications, through which we’ve managed to get published more than 2500+ articles.” They specialise in writing personal profiles, company profiles, product placement campaigns and industry-specific articles.

So far, GPRC has worked with more than 500 clients, which includes start-up owners, social media influencers, fashion icons, charities, educationists, and established business-owners. Their dedicated digital platform helps clients understand the campaign better and also facilitates quick monitoring of the process.

Talking about the next stage of operations, Co-Founder Animesh chalks out their future plan, “GPRC is aiming to diversify into ancillary sectors of PR & Advertising, which will help us gain the trust of clients and also make us a long-term player in the industry. For this, we are ready to face new challenges and overcome obstacles.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Brand Initiative News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Kargil Vijay Diwas: ‘We had all odds against us… were not prepared’
From The Archives

Kargil Vijay Diwas: ‘We had all odds against us… were not prepared’

Premium
Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Vengsarkar may lose voting right in Mumbai Cricket Association

Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Vengsarkar may lose voting right in Mumbai Cricket Association

Never slowed, walked away from investing in India: Adani

Never slowed, walked away from investing in India: Adani

On hunger strike in Tihar jail, Yasin Malik put on IV fluid

On hunger strike in Tihar jail, Yasin Malik put on IV fluid

After ED raids, Church of South India bishop detained at airport
Kerala

After ED raids, Church of South India bishop detained at airport

Uddhav likens Sena rebels to 'rotten leaves'

Uddhav likens Sena rebels to 'rotten leaves'

Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in Punjab

Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in Punjab

Premium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots
Her SOS

‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode

Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’

Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement