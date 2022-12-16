Loose Kilos Offer Natural Weight Loss Programs for Remarkable and Healthy Changes

The prevalence of overweight and obesity in India is increasing faster than the world average. In accordance with reports on the ‘increasing rate of obesity in India,’ the percentage of obese men between the ages of 15 and 49 increased to 23 percent from 19 percent. Among women, the number jumped from 21 percent to 24 percent. In 2019, 5.02 million people died prematurely owing to obesity, nearly six times more than from HIV/AIDS, according to the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) research.

Loose kilos aim to solve the problems related to weight loss in a completely natural manner, with personalized health coaches, customized diet plans, and workout plans. The vision and mission of the company are to transform people’s life by making them healthier.

“While there are countless weight loss programs, diets, remedies, and devices available to the public who are overweight and are facing obesity issues, we believe that if you can simply modify your diets and exercise routine according to your body type and your health conditions, you can achieve dramatically fast and sustainable results in a completely natural way.” Says Prafful Verma, Founder of Bunnee Beans (parent company of Loose kilos).

“Obesity is one of the biggest health problems in India and is greater than in any other country. The rate of obesity is still growing and according to a recent study, more than 30% of people in India are overweight and are not in the normal BMI range. We are trying to solve this problem in a completely natural manner, we do not promote the use of any supplements, tablets, or chemical products, nor do we promote any fancy diets. We try to provide a natural and structured weight loss journey to our clients by providing personal nutritionists as well as fitness coaches to them, who can guide them through all the stages of weight loss. A lot of people in India are suffering from various diseases which originate from obesity and we feel that by simply regulating the distribution of macros in the diets, and including some exercise time, a lot of those diseases can be prevented at the first place.” Said Prafful.

“Our company’s approach to tackling obesity is by first understanding a person’s body type and health conditions and then designing a diet and exercise plan best suiting to their body. This approach allows us to achieve very fast weight loss results for any person in a natural way. Our services also target people specific to their health problems such as thyroid and PCOS and we provide experts which are dedicated and specialized in the same subject. We look for experts and nutritionists who have worked with reputed hospitals and have an experience of even more than 10 -12 years.”

“We are currently operational in Delhi NCR only, but we are planning to expand and start our operations pan India in the coming months. We are in the process of connecting with a greater number of nutritionists from different parts of the country to allow the provision of diets specific to regional food items. We strongly believe that by providing an organized, structured, and well-guided weight loss journey, the overall results and customer experience can be improved dramatically. This is the current need of the hour and is something which we feel is still missing in the industry.” Prafful added.