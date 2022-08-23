Little star with a massive glow: Sayesha Singh is trending with her Instagram reels

When a talent is God-gifted, no force can stop it, like Sayesha Singh’s acting and performances that are lighting up her path to a bright future. She is consistently breaking her own records and garnering millions of views. The eight-year-old actor, model and lifestyle influencer is winning hearts with her cuteness and adorable acting. Sayesha’s account is managed by her dermatologist mother Dr Sanyogita Singh.
Sayesha’s first viral reel “Baal katwa le mat katwa” received 10 million views. In most of her videos she plays multiple characters and completely nails her performances. Her “Rishtedar” series got millions of views and her followers demanded more such videos. She has a fan following for her natural expressions while portraying characters in her Reels.
Some of her videos have become extremely popular, crossing 20 million views. Watching her performance, it’s difficult to believe that she is merely eight-year-old. Her overwhelming cuteness draws you in when scrolling through her Instagram account. She is setting examples and being an inspiration to a lot of people. In a world full of influencers, getting so much engagement and fame is a dream of millions of Indians. It proves that if you have talent, no one can stop you and Sayesha is the perfect example of that.
Apart from being an actor and influencer, Sayesha possesses an interest in singing, colouring and playing the keyboard. A bundle of talent already, her future is surely bright. We are definitely witnessing a star growing.
She has collaborated with several brands, such as Skechers India, Naika Fashions, Biba, Pantaloons Fashion, Oreo India, Saffola, Amazon Alexa India, Vootkids, etc.
