Kuche7’s Curved Stainless Steel Kitchen innovation creates buzz at ACETECH, Mumbai

Kuche7, a well-known modular kitchen brand, will debut its unique curved stainless steel modular kitchen designs at ACETECH 2022, Mumbai, Maharastra.

Curved shutter and cabinet designs are the most recent stainless steel interior design industry innovation, and Kuche7 is the first interior design business to produce them for the general public.

The company received special praise for presenting a line of what has been dubbed ‘steel the innovation’ finishes.

“I am delighted and proud of this team for developing an outstanding curved kitchen design for Indian homes,” remarked Mr. Naeem Chauhan, co-founder and Managing Director of Kuche7.

Following extensive study and development, the engineers and designers at Kuche7 created an elegant and efficient curved kitchen design.

They were first presented in the company’s showroom in Mumbai’s Andheri district.

“After several months of research, we produced the curved shutters, which have proven popular among homeowners,” said Krupali S Bata, a Design Manager at Kuche7.

Kuche7 collaborated with a renowned Italian chef to display a live kitchen and demonstrate the efficacy of stainless steel as a raw material and the utility of its accessories. The design lounge at the company featured professionals sharing expertise and intricacies with visitors.

Farah Khan, a popular Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer, and Avinash Gowariker, a Celebrity Photographer, both shared video invitations on behalf of Kuche7.

Kuche7 was one of many interior design companies represented at this year’s ACETECH exhibition, Asia’s largest architecture, building materials, and design exhibition.

The exhibition will be held in the Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC) from the 10th to the 13th of November. The ACETECH Design Conclave was conducted at the Jio World Convention Centre on the 28th and 29th of October.

About Kuche7

Kuche7 is an established interior design company that pioneered the concept of contemporary Stainless Steel solutions. The company develops and manufactures modular kitchens, wardrobes, and vanity spaces customized to the client’s concept, supported by continuous research and cutting-edge technology.

Eldrok recognized Kuche7 as the ‘Most Innovative Modular Kitchen Brand 2022’ at the Eldrok India Architecture Summit in Mumbai. Kuche7’s clients have lauded the brand for delivering elegant and efficient stainless steel modular kitchens, wardrobes, and vanity spaces.

Kuche7 has experience centers in places like Fort and Andheri in Mumbai, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Pune, Rajkot, Raipur, Surat, Vadodara, and Dubai.