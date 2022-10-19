Founder of SwadeshiVIP, Narendra Kumar Is Spearheading ‘Cow Cuddling’, Wellness Trend In India

Going back to the days of organic and connecting with the roots has become the new normal in recent times. Founder of one of India’s top A2 Milk brands, SwadeshiVIP, Shri Narendra Kumar witnessed that the demand for natural and organic products has increased. With the hope of bringing the A2 revolution to India, he started a dairy venture, SwadeshiVIP. He is conducting the organic dairy products-making operations and taking care of the Indian cows under the roof of Hindrise Gau Sanvardhan Aashram.

After getting a thunderous response in terms of the sale of A2 Gir cow milk, A2 Sahiwal cow milk, A2 Shishu Milk, A2 Gir Organic Ghee, etc. and an increase in the number of visitors at SwadeshiVIP Farm, he started providing free cost Cow Cuddling service to users of SwadeshiVIP products. Recently, he marched one step ahead, and now, the team is charging 2200 Rs. for cow cuddling service at SwadeshiVIP farm (A part of Hindrise Gau Sanvardhan Aashram).

“In August, 248 visitors came to our farm and experienced Cow Cuddling therapy. They hugged desi cows roaming in open space at our farm and cherished some everlasting moments. The number of visitors surpassed in September and 2400+ visitors created wonderful memories in the premises of Gaushala. This upward trend shows that people are feeling love and warmth in the presence of cows. People are happily paying 2200 Rs in response to the soothing moments and a sense of companionship.” Narendra Kumar Ji said.

“After two or three cow cuddling sessions, cow-cuddlers have started recognizing the cows by their names. It’s amazing to see the bond between cow-cuddlers and cows that has developed in no time. The idea of starting this rejuvenating session came to my mind few months back when one day I was tired and feeling sleepy. I spent 15 to 20 minutes with cows that day and all my fatigue and feeling of tiredness vanished. I discussed about the amazing experience with our Gausevaks and we came to a conclusion that let’s start cow cuddling therapy session for our SwadeshiVIP customers and other people so that they can also get out of the rat race and comprehend the true meaning of companionship and love. Folks visiting our Gaushala are COW-municating well with our cows and establishing a deep bond.” Shri Narendra Kumar quoted.

The trend of cow hugging or ‘cuddle a cow trend’, known as Koe Knuffelen in Dutch, originated from the farms of the Netherlands. It’s a form of self-care that is now practised in countries such as Switzerland, the United States, India, the Netherlands, etc. Founder of SwadeshiVIP, Mr. Narendra Kumar, is the first Indian to initiate cow cuddling- A Wellness Trend on a grand level. You can also visit SwadeshiVIP farm with your family members in order to experience the cow cuddling activity, attain peacefulness, and cherish good moments with the lovely cows and calves.