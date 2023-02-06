Fahad Siddiqui – Engineer, Entrepreneur, Vlogger & Whatnot!

There are tons of talented beings working across different industries of the world, vying to make their mark in the same as prominent personalities and entrepreneurs. However, do all of them go ahead in becoming influential figures in the industry? Well, there definitely have been a few who have done that and have stunned people across their nation to build an incredible name for themselves and their businesses, just like Fahad Siddiqui did in the world of animal husbandry. This passionate guy, today, along with his sister Dr. Faza Siddiqui successfully runs his meat startup called Rainbow Fresh, which has defied all odds in the industry and created ripples of growth.

It was the pure dedication, resilience, and passion that Fahad Siddiqui showed as a young entrepreneur to not just enter this field but also take over the same in the best possible manner, working with the purpose of offering value to customers, producing the best quality chicken, meat and seafood. Founded only in December 2020, Fahad speaks on the same, sharing, “We are glad how far our business has reached in such a short span of time and have already served over 10,000+ orders. Why we also stand distinctive from the rest is because ours is a Free-Range Farm based in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, which lets the animals roam freely and enjoy wider environments for them to flourish and grow. Also, we have been targeting Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to cater to the issue of lack of genuine meat products in these cities and have also expanded the business in Bhopal and Sehore.”

Fahad Siddiqui is doing exceedingly well as a versatile talent who loves traveling to different cities and exploring new places. For this, he even began his YouTube vlogging channel named “Life with Fahad,” which has gained a mammoth of subscribers already. People love watching his compelling content on travel, lifestyle, and daily vlogs.

Doing so much and still wanting to explore many new things, be it in business, social media or life, Fahad Siddiqui aims to carve his unique niche.