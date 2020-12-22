Express Santa: Gift a book in this season of giving

It is that time of the year where we say our thanks despite whatever dark times we all are going through. The year might have started on a sad note but we all need rays of hope to start the new year with. And what better way to celebrate the season of giving than to be a Secret Santa to someone out there! The Indian Express brings you Express Santa, facilitated by the Reading Raccoons Facebook community and Kool Skool bookstore.

How to participate:

Step 1: Fill the form at https://forms.gle/sRaFxTEiZGW85KE39 by 31st December. Do not forget to fill in your choices from https://koolskoolbookstore.com/ only.

Step 2: Wait for the information about the person being assigned to you.

Step 3. Log on to https://koolskoolbookstore.com and place your order by January 10th. While ordering you can use either of the two codes:

SecretSanta (You get a 10% discount and 10% goes to the libraries that we set up for children in areas that have no access to books.)

ExpressSanta (Since you are a reader, and readers are the coolest, you can give the entire 20% towards some bookish smiles for children in libraries.)

What is the point of it all?

It is the season of gratitude. You not only give a gift, you get one too and we shall try our best to match up book values. You not only gift a smile to a fellow raccoon and support a library but also support an independent bookstore. Readers are the best after all. AND, your gift gets sent only when you purchase for the one you have been matched with! So you will not end up bookless after signing up.

