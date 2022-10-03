European Union National Institutes For Culture, India

On September 14, 2022, the Opening Ceremony of ‘The Way Forward’ EULAT 4 Culture Project which is a subject of exceptional support from the Spanish government in the context of AECID’s presidency of EUNIC and ‘THIS IS NOW’, part of the MOVING KOLKATA – KOLKATA MOVING project funded by EUNIC Global, EU’s National Cultural Institutes, under the aegis of ‘European Spaces of Culture´ grant was hosted at Instituto Cervantes, New Delhi. The events witnessed the presence of ambassadors of Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Spain, the European Union delegation to India, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ecuador, Uruguay, Portugal and the Dominican Republic, diplomats from Latin American and European embassies, directors and professors from various cultural and educational institutions, and youth from India, Europe and Latin America.

‘The Way Forward’ is a EULAT 4, Culture Project that has been taken up by the European Union National Institutes for Culture, EUNIC Delhi Cluster along with Global Youth India and various European and Latin American embassies. Under the aegis of the project, there are 6 events scheduled along with the publication of a magazine. The 6 events include the Opening Ceremony (Panel Discussion), Youth Commission, Case Study Competition, Round Table Discussion with policymakers, Fest and Closing Ceremony (Panel Discussion and Cultural Performace).

The event commenced with the opening remarks by Dr Òscar Pujol, Director, Instituto Cervantes, New Delhi. He extended his greetings to the audience and explained about the European Union National Institutes For Culture and a special call for proposals in the month of March and April with dedicated funding from the Spanish government in the context of its current 2021-2022 presidency of EUNIC and to manage it in cooperation with EUNIC and a selected number of EUNIC clusters worldwide. The opening remark was then followed by an introduction of the project by Ms Ayushi Kapoor, Coordinator, EUNIC EULAT 4 Culture Project. She explained the principle aim of the project which is to explore the increasingly globalised world’s intricacies and unpack the diversified tools of diplomacy, connect Indian, Latin American and European youth to diplomats and key experts for mutually insightful discussions, which in turn will lead to a better understanding between India and Latin American Nations with Europe acting as a catalyst.

The ceremony then witnessed special remarks by Mr Deepak Bhojwani, a former ambassador of India and LATINDIA Consultant. He remarked on the trilateral cooperation while highlighting his personal experience in the Latin American nations during his service which enabled the audience to get an overview of the strong historical ties and future of India, Europe and Latin America. Following this, ambassadors of Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Spain, and the European Union delegation were invited to converse regarding the ideation behind the EULAT4 project, and the aspirations and initiatives of their countries in India.

Post the Opening Ceremony, acclaimed photographers, French Magali Couffon de Trevros and Spanish Álvaro García Coronado introduced their works – THIS IS NOW – a photographic exploration of sustainability and livelihoods in the city of Kolkata, taking inspiration from the UN Sustainability Goals, especially SDG 11, Sustainable Cities.

“After some research and very long hours in the mad traffic, I discovered small organizations, people who relentlessly work towards making the world a better place in whatever ways they can. I realized that the likelihood of success in achieving these SDGs is greatly improved by the efforts made at these individual levels.

Each one of us can play – and must play – a positive role in tackling these ‘big picture’ issues. After all, we are all in that picture together.

I was deeply moved by some individuals, by their small daily fights for greater freedom, greater achievements, but always with the hope of a greater future, not for themselves but for all the generations yet to come.” ~Magali Couf on de Trevros

“Kolkata: Flowing nature. Surrounded by unlikely colours, movements of water, honking horns, streets crowded with women, men and animals, and the indefatigable nature that silently opens space, imposing itself on the work of man.

“The trees are an endless effort of the earth to talk to the sky that listens”, Rabindranath Tagore, a son of the earth, wrote with his poetic vision.

Life does not stop in the city; it is born in the river and flows into it. The Hooghly River flows through the spiritual and corporal soul of its inhabitants, flowing like the omnipresent soul of Kolkata.” ~Álvaro García

The Photo-exhibition project is headed by The Spanish Embassy in Delhi with partners Goethe Institute, Alliance Française, British Council, Italian Consulate, Kolkata, Instituto Cervantes, the EU Delegation to India and Y-East. The exhibition is free and open for all from Thursday, 15th September until November 1st 2022.