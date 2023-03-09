scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Dive into the depths of the past with NM Insight’23.

The 7th edition of NMIMS was a substantial accomplishment and concluded successfully with well curated events

NMIMS Insight’23.
Listen to this article
Dive into the depths of the past with NM Insight’23.
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Insight, the Annual Business, Finance and Economic Meet of the celebrated Narsee Monjee College, has flourished with the exclusive intention of bridging the gap between classroom learning and its practical applicability in the real world. Insight has been fortunate enough to be play host to notable personalities such as Sudha Murthy, Smriti Irani and this year the fest has raised the bar higher as the podium of Insight’23 has been graced by luminaries like ‘Dr. Kiran Bedi’ (the first female IPS Officer), economists; ‘Mrs. Rajani Sinha’, ‘Mr. Siddhartha Sanyal’, and ‘Mr. Adhish Verma’, ‘Mr. Raj Shamani’ (founder, House of X), and ‘Mr. Sharan Hegde’ (Finfluencer), internet sensations like ‘Ranveer Allahbadia’ and ‘Aayush Anand’. Content creators like,  ‘Ayush Shukla’ (founder, Finnet Media), ‘Nidhi Nagori’, ‘Jay Kapoor’ and ‘Divyanshu Damani’ (co-founder, Tag Mango).

Insight’23 was held on 15th, 16th and 17th of February 2023 with an enthralling theme, ‘The Millennium Saga’, an endeavor to revisit the past; the evolving ideologies that have paved the way for a dynamic future, marked by intricate developments and decades of techno-innovative revolutions.

The first day of Insight’23 commenced with an auspicious opening ceremony. Planet-B, the Annual Business Plan Competition of Insight, was held on 15th February, 2023 to encourage innovative minds to present their groundbreaking ideas. The day was also greeted with enthralling events like ‘Powerbroker’, ‘Pitchers’, ‘Moneyball’ etc.

 The second day of Insight’23 was a substantial accomplishment with well curated events like  Mismatched, Global Warfare etc. and “Periculum”. We had the Insight Business Conclave, a platform devised to invite luminaries of the corporate world to speak on manifold subjects. The highlight of the third day of Insight’23 was the Global Youth Economic Summit, a podium created to aid the youth to understand the emerging global sphere. 

Also Read
Ahmedabad’s Inclined Studio redefining photography – from idea to execution
Noida-based GPRC holds the key to future of startup-based PR management
Who Owns Temu, The Newest Multi-Category E-Commerce Platform?
Finally, There Is An Astrology App, Which Provides Over 95% Accurate Pred...

The 7th edition of Insight was successfully concluded with the generosity of its title sponsor, “PwC India”, powered by “Scream Energy” ,co-powered by “India Infoline Limited (IIFL)”,  in association with “Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)” and “One8 Commune”. Insight, in the times ahead shall thrive to take the fest to greater heights because now, sky is the limit. 

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 09:55 IST
Next Story

Irish athletes to turn up their heating to prepare for Paris Olympics without air conditioning

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close