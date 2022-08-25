Demand for top Business Coaches is rising in India 

The Indian coaching industry has shown strong resilience in the face of the pandemic, even after taking an initial hit. At a time when businesses were looking for ways to cut costs wherever they could, this new industry of coaching has shown to be impactful in helping many businesses.

According to a global snapshot poll done by the International Coaching Federation (ICF) over the first two months of 2021, the coaching business has shown to be rebounding well. Adapting to technology swiftly, 83% of the coaches have now shifted to audio-video platforms to collaborate with their clients.

As a result of this shift to virtual platforms, coaches are already noticing an improvement in their financial standing. Compared to a prior snapshot poll the ICF performed in mid-2020, fewer coaching practitioners reported decreased hours and revenue. As opposed to 65 percent in the previous poll, 70% of respondents to the 2021 survey are convinced that coaching will come out of the pandemic stronger than ever.

Current Trends – Business Coaching in India 2022

Business/executive coaching firms noted that post-pandemic many of their clients showed more interest in coaching and were eager to grow faster, and organically.

Business coaches like Saurabh Kaushik, Vivek Bindra, Rahul Jain, Ujjwal Patni, etc. are shaking the business coaching industry in India, contributing to the growth of the Indian economy using their cutting-edge expertise in business growth coaching coupled with advanced technology and strategies.

Below are some recent trends observed in the business coaching industry:

Digital Transformation

Since the pandemic hit, online has become the new standard. Home-based learning, shopping, webinars, online training, etc. almost everything is now done online.

Advertisement

The practice of coaching has also undergone a digital transformation of its own. Face-to-face tutoring has quickly fallen behind, giving way to online audio-visual coaching.

The data charts collated during a survey to study the forecast and impact of the Covid pandemic by ICF demonstrate a significant increase in virtual coaching carried out using platforms like Zoom, Facetime, Teams, etc.

Greater accountability in the coaching profession

The coaching industry is currently unregulated. This means that anyone who desires to guide people using their knowledge and experience (or otherwise) is free to use the title “coach.”

Advertisement

This has led to questions raised by sceptics about the legitimacy of the coaching industry as a whole, due to this lack of regulation and the subjective nature of coaching in general.

However, companies look for only certified and trained coaches to work with their staff, ensuring that the coach they hire is appropriately qualified and credentialled.

Emphasis on holistic wellness

In a study conducted by the CDC in late June 2020, 31% of participants reported having anxiety or depressive symptoms, 13% had started or increased substance use, 26% had symptoms connected to stress, and 11% had had severe suicidal thoughts in the previous 30 days.

These numbers are nearly double the pre-pandemic figures.

The distinction between work and home has become hazier as the world shifted to work from home. Our offices have been replaced with our living rooms, the spaces we think of as our sanctuary.

It’s easier to lose track of time, become engrossed in working from the comfort of our own homes to the extent that we forgo meals, work through lunch, and overlook the value of taking pauses every once in a while.

Advertisement

As a result, holistic wellness is now starting to have a discernible effect on businesses across all industries.

However unregulated, the up-and-coming coaching profession has emerged into a powerful industry of its own over the past few years. It has impacted the most critical business sectors by contributing to their growth and to the economy as a whole, especially in these testing times of the pandemic.