CynLr Aims to Transform ‘Mindless’ Machines to Advanced, ‘Mindful’ Vision Robots

What is CynLr’s innovation in contributing towards visual object intelligence for industrial robots?

Currently, most industrial robots are used for performing simple, pre-programmed tasks such as following a set of coordinates and completing designated operations. As soon as the robots are required to move from these ‘dumb’ tasks to more versatile operations, human intervention is needed. However, a significant quantum of manual labor in factory floors continues to be of these ‘mindless’ tasks of picking and performing oriented placement of known objects.

At CynLr, our goal is to transform these ‘mindless’ machines to advanced, ‘mindful’ Vision Robots that can go beyond ‘dumb’ tasks and eliminate the need for human intervention.

We are building a visually intelligent robotics system, capable of understanding, picking, and manipulating (orienting, placing, and moving) any physical object placed in a cluttered environment or presented in random arrangements and orientations, with minimal training. It has been a long-standing challenge in the field of robotics, often referred to as the Holy Grail of Robotics.

How is the industrial robotics landscape evolving in India over the years, share some key trends with us?

For the last three decades, India has secured and retained its spot in the world as a software leader and phenomenon. The start-up boom in the internet and software in the last decade has signaled the sector’s maturing and coming of age. We believe it’s now time to take on the next grand challenge.

The recent global strain in the supply chain (particularly the chip shortage) has exposed the fault lines in how global manufacturing and supply chain is structured. As businesses and economies now choose to decentralize manufacturing, India has a golden opportunity to take a big slice. However, a tectonic shift in manufacturing (that enables the infrastructure to become decentralized and distributed) is not going to be feasible by simply relying on incumbent manufacturing and automation technology. A huge opportunity thus presents itself in showing the world a new way to manufacture – using intelligent, cognitive, and adaptable robotics and automation, a market that CynLr is well positioned to serve.

Advertisement

What are some of the key industries/sectors benefiting from your innovation in India? Please do share some use cases where CynLr’s technology has contributed immensely

Today, any industry that currently deploys industrial robots has the potential to benefit from our innovation and technology. What we are building is fairly universal and finds application across a large number of business problems.

To start with, we are targeting discrete manufacturing (automotive, electronics, aerospace) in both India and across the world. We’ve also initiated PoCs with market leaders in industries like logistics, warehousing, retail, and others.

Advertisement

Because we have been cracking elusive technology layers in visual cognition and intelligence, we’re seeing traction and interest from diverse domains such as cloud kitchens, cooking robots, waste recycling etc.

In terms of contribution, we can’t reveal too many details at this point, but our vision system makes industrial robots capable of working on objects with a reflective surface and under inconsistent lighting. This will allow automation and usage or robots to industrial applications where it was not previously possible.

Who is your competitor in this space and how do you keep yourself motivated every day?

The problem we’re solving is not unknown but has remained unsolved for over 40 years now. Since our solution seems to be one of the first in the world, we believe there are no direct competitors per se.

In our conversations with other robotics companies, machine builders, system integrators, and others from around the world, we have identified that rather than looking at each other as competitors, there is a need to build an ecosystem and help see factories of the future come to life. We believe we are at the cusp of building a fundamental AI research company, on the lines of an OpenAI or Google AI, but applied to robotics and object manipulation.

Advertisement

What are some of the challenges/roadblocks you are facing currently? Please elaborate on the emerging integration of automation of technologies and innovation in AI in the robotics segment

On a philosophical level, we are working on a problem that has remained unsolved for decades. The inability of the who’s who of manufacturing, robotics, academia, and allied industries to solve this has led to skepticism among the insiders. As a result, they are quick to disregard our innovation.

Advertisement

On the capital and technology front, we are forced to operate with an India Discount – an investors’ assumption that our input costs will be comparatively less compared to global peers. However, as a company based in India and building for the world, we import from more than 400 suppliers based in over 20 countries and thus our need for capital is as much as a global peer’s.

Our vision stack is built on deep understanding of fundamental sciences like evolutionary biology, neuroscience, physics and more. We thus need to have people that have the patience and tenacity to chip at a problem for years. Our experience with hiring has taught us that such people are hard to find.