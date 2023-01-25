Croma celebrates Republic Day with “Constitution of Joy”: Great deals on a varied range of electronics!

In honor of India’s Republic Day, Croma, India’s first and trusted omni channel electronics retailer from the Tata Group proudly announces its campaign ‘Constitution of Joy’ for its Republic Day Sale, which begins on January 19 and will run till January 29,2023. Through its Constitution of Joy campaign, Croma aims to go above and beyond the call of duty to deliver great service, make a difference in the lives of others and improve customer experiences, much as the constitution was written to improve India and protect people’s rights. So don’t miss out on this opportunity to save on the latest and greatest electronics.

Enjoy a host of exciting deals and offers as the sale runs between January 19 to 29 in Croma stores and official website. Get ready to explore amazing deals on laptops, Smartphones, Smartwatches (starting at Rs 1,299), Smart TVs, Soundbars (Up to 70% off on sound bars) , headphones, speakers, tablets and accessories and much more from Croma branded products and popular brands such as Apple, Samsung, HP, Dell, Lenovo, LG, Voltas, Redmi, Oppo, etc.

Customers can enjoy discounts up to 50% off on gadgets, home appliances, accessories, and more. Up to INR 5,000 cashback on consumer finance at Stores and up to 10% instant discount on select bank cards is also available. Croma’s selection of top-brand electronics is sure to have something for everyone. In addition to these discounts, Croma is also providing unique promotions like coupon codes and scratch-and-win cards for in-store purchases for clients to save more. Students and teachers can also avail special discounts on laptops.

Purchase a smartphone from Croma and get a scratch and win card, and win from 2.5 Lakhs gifts or Tata Nexon EV car or a Revamp Moto Electric Bikes.

Core i3 laptops start at Rs 33,990*, while gaming laptops from Intel start at Rs 54,990*. Students and teachers get a flat 10% on laptops. Samsung NEO QLED TVs begin at Rs 1,990 per month, 4K LED TVs begin at Rs 990* per month, and LG OLED TVs begin at Rs 2,999 per month.

Voltas’ four-in-one inverter split air conditioner is available for as little as Rs 2,999* a month. The cost of the Croma 307L inverter frost-free refrigerator is Rs 22,990*. Aquaguard RO+UV water purifiers are available for Rs 14,990*, and front-load washing machines start at Rs 19,900*.

The cost of the Croma 307L inverter frost-free refrigerator is Rs 22,990*. Philips offers a 3-burner glass cooktop for Rs 2,490* and air fryers with a starting price of Rs 6,999*. For Apple users, AirPods are available starting at just Rs 8,999*. Starting at Rs 3,599* Croma 20W party speaker is available at never seen before prices. With some banks, there is an additional cashback of Rs 5,000*.

Croma’s digital campaign #ConstitutionOfJoy has come out with an endearing film based on the true event of a Croma customer conceptualized by the Croma in-house creative team, produced by Useful Garbage Creations and directed by Gaurav Gupta. It highlights Croma’s primary brand promises: going above and beyond to assist customers. The film showcases a grieving Mr. K.R. Ramakrishnan on breaking down his 10-year-old mixer grinder as he was making food for his grandson’s birthday. The film transitions to a senior staff of Croma seeing the video and contacting the customer service team, who then dispatches the only remaining piece from Delhi. Shortly, a Croma personnel is seen with a gift package outside the elderly man’s doorsteps in Tamil Nadu. The film expresses Croma’s dedication to provide its customers with the best-in-class end-to-end shopping experience and understands that behind every small electronic device there are countless memories.

As a responsible brand, Croma makes every effort to give its customers happy moments. In order to significantly impact the creation of a positive and joyful atmosphere in someone’s life, the brand is going the extra mile to make its customers happy.

All offers are subjected to the *T&C.

Watch the digital film here-

About Croma-Infiniti Retail Ltd.

Launched in 2006, Croma is India’s first and trusted Omni-channel electronics retailer from the Tata Group. Croma is the first one-of-its kind large format specialist retail store that caters to all multi-brand digital gadgets and home electronic needs in India. Bringing alive the promise of a ‘Brighter Every Day’ for its customers, Croma offers its customers a world-class ambience and omnichannel customer experience to shop both in-store and online at http://www.croma.com.

With over 16,000 products across 550+ brands through 300+ stores across over 100+ major cities of India, Croma is a brand of Infiniti Retail Ltd., which is a part of the Tata Group.