Creta Class-Best App to Engage and Drive Your Kid’s Interest in Math

As per research, more than 79 million people downloaded educational apps alone in 2022. It means that, after the pandemic, more and more people have resorted to online learning.

As for kids, the early years of 3 to 8 are crucial for their growth and development. It is during this time that kids develop cognitive skills. Kids between 3 and 8 years of age usually have short attention spans. Keeping them engaged for those 15 to 20 minutes could be a crucial task at hand. As a parent or a teacher, you will surely try your best to make your child learn something new through any learning activity.

Creta Class is an educational platform for kids aged 3 to 8. The availability of practice modules, trackers, daily goals, and animated lessons can help you ignite your child’s passion for math. With resources in the form of animated lessons and exercises that have instant feedback to encourage kids, the publishers are sure that their app will make math engaging and fun.

“Having worked with the top educators in India, the team of experts at Creta Class has created this app which makes learning mathematics fun,” a representative for Creta Class said.

Does your child find math boring? Try the fun and interactive lessons by Creta Class.

Creta Class makes learning fun by breaking down lessons into 15-minute online courses. “One video of 15 minutes per day means your kid gets to learn a new lesson every day. Such classes are provided five days a week. As these sessions are engaging, we expect kids to remain glued to their screens for that period. “Daily sessions can develop a habit of learning among them,” said the representative.

Traditional learning is no longer the only option for educators and students. Rote memorization and ordinary classroom teaching can hardly hold the attention of kindergarteners.

With Creta Class’ interactive lessons featuring animation, characters, and videos, children stay interested in listening, visualizing, and learning new ideas.

Animated materials to help your child enjoy learning math!

Math can be fun. Developing numeracy skills, triggering curiosity, and getting kids’ attention are all possible with the help of active learning.

In Creta Class, experts from the Ivy League have designed the entire curriculum and the lessons. It is made to boost a child’s problem-solving skills and independent thinking, develop spatial awareness and instill a positive attitude in them. The animated materials of Creta Class use a storytelling approach to spark kids’ interest in learning topics they otherwise might find boring. Interactive learning is undoubtedly the best methodology in the long learning process.

Try the Creta Class Math app and let your child stand out from the crowd!

Enhance Your Kid’s Math Skills Effortlessly with Creta Class Quiz Sessions!

“Creta Class provides courses and fun and interactive lessons for Math in English that help kids improve their English.”Your kids can view these courses at their own pace and learn math in a fun and creative way,” says the representative. Creta Class’ signature lessons have learning pathways developed by experts and are intended to ease the learning process. It is a boon for parents as they can rest assured of their child’s development in the early days.

“Flexibility in learning is something that everyone desires to have these days. But only a few platforms provide it. Your kid can learn at any time and from anywhere. The lessons and exercises are designed so that your child can apply them to everyday activities.As a result, their observation power increases. It becomes easier for them to analyze and solve the problem, “said the representative.

Children can start exploring by themselves with the Creta Class app. There are several quiz sessions and AI classes for the learners. Every kid is different, and Creta Class takes pains to develop lessons responsive to every learner’s needs.

Does your child need personal attention? Enjoy the one-on-one learning experience.

The Creta class’s personal mentoring service is designed to provide one-on-one sessions. Mentors can customize their teaching style and methods per the student’s capability. As a result, kids can learn at their own pace. After every session, parents are provided with a detailed report on their child’s learning progress.

Similarly, kids are provided feedback and reports based on their performance. It ensures that the student remains motivated and interested in learning new things. Join the creta class mentoring programme to help your child be passionate. Creta Class is the best math app to arouse interest in kids. Growing curiosity and interest is what can keep them going to learn for a long time. Interest is undoubtedly the best teacher for kids.