Corpbiz opens an office in Chennai, All set to create 10,000+ jobs in the next 5 years

Corpbiz, touted as India’s leading business consulting service provider has opened its new office in Chennai with the goal of tapping the unleashed potential that the state has to offer. The firm has already initiated working on its expansion plan by spreading its wings in Noida, Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, and now the inauguration of an office in Chennai is like a feather in its cap.

Corpbiz Co-founder Mr Narendra Kumar said, “After witnessing an exponential rise in the number of business ventures and startups in South India, I felt that the environment for doing business here is quite conducive. Many people are interested in starting their entrepreneurial journey but very few of them are aware of the process, business plan development, company incorporation, knowledge of legal compliances, and so on. Thus, we are bringing a full-fledged business consulting model that covers everything from scratch level i.e., from company registration to licences and registrations for running a business without any hassle. Besides this, we provide a wide range of solutions such as government licences, Virtual CFO Services, Legal Advisory services, CDSCO Registration, Legal Metrology Manufacturer & Dealer License, BIS Certification, ISO Certification, EPR Registration, E-waste Recycling Authorization, and various other licensing services.”

“The new office in Chennai is a part of our growth & expansion strategy, and commitment to maximise job opportunities. We are planning to create 10,000+ jobs in the next 5 years. These numbers are achievable considering the fact that we have started with one small room setup in Noida and today, we have established our offices in some of the leading business destinations of the country. In September 2022, the unemployment rate recorded in India was 6.43%. Although the job opportunities have been created in the last 4 to 5 years, the figures can be improved. We are proactively working on LinkedIn and social media platforms to connect with the talented resources that are enthusiastic and eager to work but fail to get the right opportunities.” Corpbiz Co-founder added.

“We also have taken a big step in the direction of women empowerment as currently, 70% of the company’s workforce is women. They have contributed a lot in the growth of the organisation. We are likely to witness a substantial rise of about 10-15 % in the forthcoming period. “Corpbiz Co-founder signed off after this statement.

With the best-in-class execution and consistency in delivering hassle-free startup consulting solutions, Corpbiz has come a long way. All thanks to the network of Chartered Accountants, Company Secretaries, Corporate Leaders, Business Consultants, and other professionals that they have built over the years.