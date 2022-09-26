Construction Update of Project “Sea Roses” Reviewed by Kalinga Keshari Rath, CMD, Evos Buildcon, to Ensure Timely Completion and Delivery

Paying gratitude to the overwhelming response by customers in and around Odisha for the sensational holiday homes project ‘Sea Roses’, Kalinga Keshari Rath, chairman and managing director of Evos Buildcon Pvt. Ltd. said, “Sea Roses are to present itself as a means to take a break from the daily hustle & bustle of life; it will be a place where you can reconnect with your inner self and can rejuvenate”.

Notably, Evos Buildcon Pvt. Ltd., one of the pioneers in catering for the luxury real estate segment of Odisha with its premium architectural wonders, had launched its most anticipated holiday home project, named ‘Sea Roses’ at Sipasarubali, Puri, Odisha, on October 23, 2021 in an astounding launching event at hotel Pal Heights, Bhubaneswar.

In just a few months, the project has sold more than 200 units to customers in and around India. Now the construction is going to enter Phase 2.

While talking about the construction progress of the project, Rath said, “We strongly believe in delivering our commitments, and we never compromise with quality because, at its core, Evos is founded upon the concept of quality and customer centricity. The construction is in full swing, and we have prepared a sample flat for you to experience what it would be like to be a proud owner of Sea Roses; I urge you to come and experience the best that Sea Roses can offer.”

Among the four revered dhams in Hinduism, Puri attracts a large number of pilgrims each year to the most famous Lord Jagannatha Rata yatra (Cart Festival). Located away from the hustle and bustle of the city, Evos Sea Roses is the ideal setting to relax and enjoy the serene environment of nature. Due to the large number of tourists visiting Puri during festival time, Sea Roses serves as one of the best holiday homes. It’s built in such a way that it faces the sea beach, which is within walking distance. Providing six different types of 1 BHK and studio apartments for its customers, Sea Roses offers them the much-needed choice to take a break from the mundane routine of the city and re-discover themselves amidst the beauty of Jagannath Dham.

We have named this project Sea Roses because rose signifies ‘love’ and sea symbolize that human beings are made out of nature, so human beings can be healed and rejuvenated only with the help of nature, and that is what makes Sea Roses – a place where you can get connected with the roots of nature” said Kalinga Keshari Rath, founder and managing director of Evos Group.

With modern amenities such as horizon swimming pool, gym, spa, yoga centre, open cafeteria, community hall, landscaping garden and many more, Evos Sea Roses presents itself as the perfect accommodation partner for a fun-filled time, where every day can be a holiday.

The project is duly approved by Odisha RERA (Vid Reg. No.: RP/26/2021/00530), Puri Konark Development Authority (PKDA) and all leading nationalized banks. The construction is being done by one of the best construction companies in Odisha, SPD construction, on a total super build-up area of 23464.49 sqm, and as of now, more than 20% of the construction has already been completed.

A renowned name associated with the real estate industry in Odisha is Kalinga Keshari Rath, also referred to as K.K. Rath by his peers. Unlike many other business entrepreneurs who inherit their businesses, Rath is the proud owner of his empire. He was born into a modest middle-class family and subsequently pursued an entrepreneurial career. He has only been able to enter and dominate the Odisha real estate market as a result of his strong determination and concrete commitment.

The establishment of Evos Buildcon Pvt. Ltd. in 2010 marked the beginning of a revolution in the Odisha real estate industry. Kalinga Keshari Rath is the mastermind behind his brainchild. Evos has been widely recognized as one of Odisha’s most reliable real estate companies for the past twelve years. One of the largest infrastructure companies in Bhubaneswar, Evos Buildcon Pvt. Ltd., has developed more than 25 luxury residential projects in Bhubaneswar’s most desirable locations. Evos has successfully completed the construction of more than two lakhs eighty-nine thousand (2,89,000) square feet and nearly eight lakhs eighty-five thousand sq. ft. of construction is going on on a massive scale.

