Committed to Assist Clinicians in Improving Point of Patient Care

We imagine a world without barriers, empowering clinicians with immediate answers for any patient, anywhere, anytime. Our perception of success is to be valuable to society by assisting clinicians with the right visualization tool, in their mission to alleviate the suffering of humankind. Fujifilm Sonosite has had direct presence in India for more than 15 years now and our brand pillars of reliability, durability, ease-of-use, and commitment to point of care ultrasound education makes us stand out in India and around the world. Our unique relationship with our customers sets us apart from the rest of the ultrasound manufacturers. In the challenging critical scenario where the patient condition is not stable and time plays a crucial role in such conditions to make quick decision, so there are unique protocols to do quick ultrasound and save life in “golden hours” and that’s why we are committed to support intense training program in collaboration with various medical societies to train physicians on the use of ultrasound to reduce pain, improve patient outcomes & save precious lives.

We are committed to meaningful collaboration with clinicians who share our passion and intensity for point-of-care ultrasound. We’re proud to engage in training more than one lac physicians across the Indian subcontinent region in the past 15 years and support more than 170 various ultrasound training programs per year in India. We have unmatched online educational tools like our dedicated YouTube channel (with 100K+ subscribers), dedicated Sonosite institute website and world-wide expert-led webinars available on our global website. Apart from this we also offer on-site education options like visual medicine program, customized training program and clinical personnel assistance to our customers in various point-of-care settings.

We have recently introduced our new premium point-of-care ultrasound system Sonosite PX in India which offers exceptional image clarity, advanced data security and comes with an adaptable form factor to streamline physicians’ workflow for both diagnostic as well as procedural clinical applications. It has a sanitizable user interface, more than 150+ onboard scan along learning tutorials and is covered under a 5-year warranty for peace of mind.

FUJIFILM Sonosite India P. Ltd. FUJIFILM Sonosite India P. Ltd.

Fujifilm Sonosite ultrasound solutions are used in more than 21 medical specialties, and we have a solution to fit every ultrasound need in any point-of-care clinical environment. We are in a relentless pursuit of answers that push innovation beyond what’s expected, raising the standard of what’s to come. We have progressive plan of spreading ultrasound education of international standards and are pledged to save precious lives by promoting ethical use of ultrasound technology in India.

About Fujifilm Sonosite

FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. is the innovator and world leader in bedside and point-of-care ultrasound, and an industry leader in ultra-high frequency micro-ultrasound technology. Headquartered near Seattle, the company is represented by a global distribution network in over 100 countries. Sonosite’s portable, compact systems are expanding the use of ultrasound across the clinical spectrum by cost-effectively bringing high-performance ultrasound to the point of patient care. For more information, please visit http://www.sonosite.com.