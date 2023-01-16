scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

BoostMySites: An Edtech Giant Creating History by Ensuring 100% Guaranteed Placements Program & Excellent Mentoring

"Everyone thinks that Companies are waiting for talented people. So they become complacent and restrict themselves to inculcate demanding and high income skills that are most relevant in the 21st century. Companies pay you for the skills you possess, not talent.", CEO, BoostMySites, Reshab.R

BoostMySites: An Edtech Giant creating history

Boostmysite is a global ed-tech organisation working towards ensuring 100%guaranteed job placements with world class mentorship and well-designed course structure that are proved to be most demanding skills for 21st century of sector of the IT industry ie: flutter app development, Data science and Python.

An organisation that is based out of Bangalore and Dubai has a global presence to ensure end to end services to the clients irrespective of their educational backgrounds. 

A student graduated with a BBA degree can pursue any of their courses and make themselves a bright and fruitful career out of it. To be precise, the course structure and mentoring is designed in a way that can be adapted by anyone having zeal to learn. Any student from any background without any degree can take up the program. It is also available for dropouts as many have been placed irrespective of being degree holders or dropouts. 

 What makes BoostMySites a class apart? 

Each client gets a professional trainer exclusively and one on one interactions.Examination of progress for the client on weekly basis.The performance of clients are discussed and working on grey areas. 

After completion of the training, a number of interviews are scheduled from renowned multinational companies.Each client is ensured with multiple interviews from which they can choose the best suited opportunities for themselves.All they ask from their clients is 7 months of their association to land them a high salary package.

As times are changing, so does the job market. People with no relevant skills are left behind and if it is to be believed a recession is about to hit many industries as it already has. People need to act smart in such times and choose and widen their career paths and inculcate such skills that are as per the market demand. And there is no better choice than BoostMySites not only do you get programs on one platform but also, they don’t leave you hanging after the completion. 

With more than 10,000+ clients, Boostmysite is one of the popular learning-placement startups and one of India’s top EdTech companies that is ought to change million lives. 

For more info, visit http://www.boostmysite.com

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 10:26 IST
