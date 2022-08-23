Abhishek Parakkat: A young digital star with bold business goals

Establishing a business and making it profitable no longer requires years and years of experience. Many success stories are of those who have triumphed in the entrepreneurial arena at a time when many others are still deciding on their future course of action. One such young genius is Abhishek Parakkat, who made his professional debut at the age of 23 and has been running each of his endeavours successfully ever since.

When asked what the key to success was at such a young age, Abhishek responded, “Nobody can actually teach you how to run a business. The planning, testing, and defining of multiple aspects are the secrets to starting a successful firm. You will achieve great heights by using creativity and wise money management.”

Abhishek Parakkat, a social media influencer who possesses these traits and an optimistic outlook, has launched several businesses, including Parakkat Jewels, Parakkat Nature Resort, Parakkat Weddings, and Parakkat Software.

Though during COVID-19, tourism business suffered a lot, Parakkat skillfully managed to stay afloat even during the hard times. Regarding the Parakkat Nature Resort in Kerala, he claimed that spending time in nature might spark positive emotions and lessen negative mental states such as rage, hopelessness, worry and fear.

When asked how he managed to make Parakkat Nature Resort a success, he elaborated on all the things a business requires to become successful. Customers still value personal referrals over the persistence of a company representative whispering in their ears. He continues, “Despite creating plans in air-conditioned halls, you need to travel to the ground level to have a good grasp of what your ideal customer looks like.” When customers actively tell others about your product or service, sales can skyrocket. Instead of focusing just on traditional and digital media advertising, consider thinking outside the box for the best outcomes.

He added, “I think there should be a cap on the amount of market share that one corporation may hold at the regional and national levels.” To keep the momentum for better products and more effective resource optimisation, new businesses should be encouraged to enter markets where one company currently holds the majority of market share through grants, loans, and subsidies. Possibly the most effective marketing tactic in business is word-of-mouth advertising. Targeting a small audience initially is the best course of action. Then word-of-mouth begins to spread, and you gradually reach a broader audience.

At such a young age, managing a network of businesses requires a great deal of mental flexibility and creativity. According to Abhishek, he attempts to make the most creative future plans possible. He is undoubtedly a visionary businessman and a laser-focused leader who can motivate his team to accomplish organisational goals because of his sheer confidence and optimism. Abhishek is always looking for ways to improve things. This young entrepreneur’s success story is still unfolding, and there are many desires and objectives that remain unfulfilled.

Parakkat is happy that his company offers post-retirement annuities to 100 elderly people and that he is consequently giving back to society in whatever way he can because he is aware of his social responsibility and is happy to fulfil them. He points out that if you put your all into something, nothing is impossible. Never give up and keep moving forward; all that matters is that you stay focused and give everything you have to achieve your goals.

In addition to being a successful entrepreneur, Abhishek is also a model and fitness enthusiast who takes his health seriously. As a digital creator, he provides his followers with high-quality content. He focuses on the interests of the audience and produces interesting content for them. He creates content for company websites, blogs, and marketing materials by writing, reading, editing, and updating it. His hobbies include basketball, chess, and bodybuilding. He is here to compete against staunch competition, yet stand tall.