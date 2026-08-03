75th Hnorary Doctorate of Achyuta Samanta Conferred by Maharaja Ganga Singh University

Eminent educationist, social reformer and Founder of KIIT, KISS and KIMS, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate by the Maharaja Ganga Singh University (MGSU), Bikaner, Rajasthan, one of the state’s oldest government universities.
The honorary doctorate was awarded to Dr. Samanta today during a special ceremony organized by the university at the Raj Bhavan (Lok Bhavan) in Jaipur. The university bestowed this honour in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to societal development and welfare through education. This is the 75th honorary doctorate received by him.
The university selected him for this honour after thorough research on his work. Shri Haribhau Bagde, Hon’ble Governor of Rajasthan and MGSU Chancellor, presented the award to Dr. Samanta in the presence of Dr. Prem Chand Bairwa, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister & Higher Education Minister of Rajasthan; Prof Manoj Dixit, Vice-Chancellor, MGSU; and Prof Yashpal Ahuja, Registrar. Several ministers, MLAs of Rajasthan, and dignitaries were present on the occasion.
Smt. Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, Hon’ble Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), was also conferred honorary doctorate at the event.
Maharaja Ganga Singh University is recognized as one of Rajasthan’s premier government universities. Dr. Samanta expressed his gratitude to the Governor, Shri Bagade, and also the VC, MGSU, Prof Manoj Dixit, for inviting him from Odisha, honouring him, and appreciating his work. Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Samanta stated that this memory would always remain close to his heart. As the 10th death anniversary of his late mother, Nilimarani, is being observed on August 2nd, Dr. Samanta dedicated this honor to her, praying for the peace of her soul.
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