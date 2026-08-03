75th Hnorary Doctorate of Achyuta Samanta Conferred by Maharaja Ganga Singh University

Eminent educationist, social reformer and Founder of KIIT, KISS and KIMS, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate by the Maharaja Ganga Singh University (MGSU), Bikaner, Rajasthan, one of the state’s oldest government universities.

The honorary doctorate was awarded to Dr. Samanta today during a special ceremony organized by the university at the Raj Bhavan (Lok Bhavan) in Jaipur. The university bestowed this honour in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to societal development and welfare through education. This is the 75th honorary doctorate received by him.

The university selected him for this honour after thorough research on his work. Shri Haribhau Bagde, Hon’ble Governor of Rajasthan and MGSU Chancellor, presented the award to Dr. Samanta in the presence of Dr. Prem Chand Bairwa, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister & Higher Education Minister of Rajasthan; Prof Manoj Dixit, Vice-Chancellor, MGSU; and Prof Yashpal Ahuja, Registrar. Several ministers, MLAs of Rajasthan, and dignitaries were present on the occasion.