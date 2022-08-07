scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Zoological Survey of India publishes new book on over 1,000 bird species

It highlights quality photographs of birds unlike other books that mainly used drawings, ZSI Director Dhriti Banerjee said Friday.

By: PTI | Kolkata |
August 7, 2022 2:17:17 pm
birds species bookThe Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has published a field guide dealing with 1,331 avian species found in the country (Pixaby)

The Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has published a field guide dealing with 1,331 avian species found in the country.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

It highlights quality photographs of birds unlike other books that mainly used drawings, ZSI Director Dhriti Banerjee said Friday.

Though a wide variety of bird species are found in the country, the number of bird enthusiasts in the country is well below many European countries having less avian diversity, the ZSI director said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...Premium
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of LahorePremium
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been morePremium
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan linkPremium
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan link

However, their number is expected to increase much more in the future as many young birders across the country have taken up bird watching and bird photography as their hobbies, Banerjee said.

Also Read | |In Bali, bird sellers help endangered mynah make a comeback

“Before conservation, documentation of the existing species across the country is crucial as it paves the way for database creation for any future long-term conservation actions. To document correctly, the identification of each species is vital. Thus, the need for a good field identification guide, which not only helps professional birders but also the amateur is of paramount importance.

“Keeping this in mind, the ZSI has made a genuine attempt to publish this field guide with good quality photos to help birders compare the species of birds that they sight in the field for easy identification,” Banerjee told PTI.

Also Read | |Karnataka’s Almatti Dam welcomes flamingos; see pictures of the stunning bird species

To promote the book, ‘Field Guide, Birds of India’, the ZSI arranged two events one of which was held in Kolkata on August 4, 2022.

Another event is slated to take place on August 13, 2022, in Mumbai.

The authors of the book interacted with local birders and explained to them the reason that prompted them to publish this book.

In Kolkata, the event was held in the auditorium of the Zoological Survey of India while the Mumbai programme will be jointly organised by ZSI and Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS).

Banerjee pointed out that this book will be a ready reckoner about all 1331 species of birds found within the country, their present status, and distribution details.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 02:17:17 pm

Most Popular

1

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

2

When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'

3

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

4

IND vs WI 4th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 59 runs, seal series 3-1

5

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

Featured Stories

The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The power in the purse strings
The power in the purse strings
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: First flight of India's newest rocket, the hope its holds out ...
Explained: First flight of India's newest rocket, the hope its holds out ...
Nitish skips NITI session, 4th such Central meeting in 3 weeks
Nitish skips NITI session, 4th such Central meeting in 3 weeks
Right to make you vote: The debate over it, and the arguments against
Right to make you vote: The debate over it, and the arguments against
After 'tense communal situation', mobile net shut for five days
Manipur

After 'tense communal situation', mobile net shut for five days

At $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

At $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

Akasa Air starts ops in India, first flight takes off from Mumbai

Akasa Air starts ops in India, first flight takes off from Mumbai

Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been more
The Sunday Profile

Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been more

Premium
BMW 'driven by ex-MLA' hits multiple vehicles in Delhi

BMW 'driven by ex-MLA' hits multiple vehicles in Delhi

Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani
World U20 Championship

Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'
ISRO chairperson

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'

Premium
How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement