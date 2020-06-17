Zadie Smith’s lockdown essays to be out in August

The book is still in productions and will be by July. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) The book is still in productions and will be by July. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Zadie Smith is all set to come up with a volume of essays. Titled Intimations, it was written during the early months of lockdown and gazes at the world that opened up post that, along with the many questions and ideas. In a span of a few months, a new reality has opened up before us and through her six essays, she intends to explore the urgency and feasibility of this reality along with our innate tendency to resist it.

It is still in production and will be out by August 2020. The book will be available as an ebook and audiobook read by the author. The proceedings from the sale will go to charity. “A work of art and an act of love, Intimations is a gift – an essential book in extraordinary times,” Simon Prosser, publisher of Hamish Hamilton said. They have acquired the British and Commonwealth volume rights.

Last year, her short story collection, Grand Union, which consisted 11 short stories — some which were already published in the The New Yorker and other publications — was published. In a review of the collection, The Guardian examined Smith’s writing style spanning across her novels.

“Each of Smith’s five novels, from White Teeth (2000) to Swing Time (2016), have danced from one identity to the next, shifting accent, cadence, tone. Meanwhile, her protean essay collections, Changing My Mind (2009) and Feel Free (2018), have revealed a terror of intellectual calcification. Changing her mind is essentially how Smith feels free. But it’s also a trap,” it said.

It waits to be seen what Smith has to offer in her new collection.

