Number of young adult writers of colour doubles to nearly 20 per cent in last two years

With the world standing at the cusp of a change, the impact can be noticed everywhere. And a recent report in The Guardian confirms this. According to the report, authors of colour writing in the genre of young adult in the UK has witnessed an exponential increased — in the last two years, the figure has increased to more than double.

The same report cites a research conducted in University College London wherein Melanie Ramdarshan Bold, an associate professor, has deduced that in 2019, the percentage of authors writing young adult in 2019 was 19.6 per cent, whereas in 2017 it was 7.1 per cent and the next year it was 13.25 per cent.

The change has been encouraged by other writers. “Although these findings are focused only on YA literature, it has given me hope that industry efforts at fairer representation will be seen in other age groups as well,” YA novelist Candy Gourlay was quoted as saying.

“The industry had been sighing over its lack of diversity for many years – I know, having been invited to join many, many diversity panels over the years,” she said. “It should be noted that the rise starts from a very low level, and time will tell whether the publishing industry will continue to commit. But, in the meantime, well done to all who’ve worked hard to make it happen,” Bold was quoted as saying, adding, “It is important that a variety of narratives, by authors of colour, are amplified; not just narratives about race, racism and trauma. The way to do this is to publish more books by a wider range of authors of colour.”

