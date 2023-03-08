scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Advertisement

Yiyin Li’s ‘The Book of Goose’ among PEN/Faulkner finalists

Previous recipients include Philip Roth, Ann Patchett and Deesha Philyaw

bookThe winner of the $15,000 prize will be announced in early April (Source: PenFaulkner/Twitter)

Yiyun Li’s novel about the friendship of two girls in post-World War II France, “The Book of Goose,” and Dionne Irving’s “The Islands,” a story collection set everywhere from London to New Jersey, are among the finalists for the PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction.

The other three nominees announced Tuesday by the PEN/Faulkner Foundation are all debut works: Laura Warrell’s polyphonic novel “Sweet, Soft, Plenty Rhythm”; Jonathan Escoffery’s stories of a Jamaican immigrant family, “If I Survive You”; and Kathryn Harlan’s sometimes fantastical stories of women in a world imperiled by climate change, “Fruiting Bodies.”

“With settings that range from Jamaica to Boston to postwar France to realms of the uncanny, this year’s finalists manage to make even familiar worlds feel mysteriously new,” PEN/Faulkner Awards Committee Chair Louis Bayard said in a statement. “Whether writing in the long or short form, they offer us the gift of deeply examined humanity, as well as definitive evidence that American fiction has lost none of its power to enchant and illuminate.”

Also Read |JCB Prize for Literature announces 2022’s longlist of 10 ‘incredible’ books

The winner of the $15,000 prize will be announced in early April. Previous recipients include Philip Roth, Ann Patchett and Deesha Philyaw.

Also Read
Basu Chatterjee, Basu Chatterjee book, Basu Chatterjee films
Book on filmmaker Basu Chatterjee to hit stands on March 23
'Resilience is more important than talent to make good art': Simon Lamouret
Why is India's book market struggling?
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Volodymyr Zelenskyy book, Volodymyr Zelenskyy wartime speeches
Volodymyr Zelenskyy to publish book of wartime speeches in December

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 10:32 IST
Next Story

Sensex, Nifty50 trade lower; IT stocks slip, Adani Enterprises continues rally

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close