Writing from the Solitary: In an age of screens, an anthology confronts our loneliness epidemic

Writing from the Solitary — An Anthology on Loneliness reminds one of the lines that British novelist Olivia Laing wrote, “Loneliness is personal and it is also political. Loneliness is collective; it is a city. As to how to inhabit it, there are no rules and nor is there any need to feel shame….”

Indeed, the Introduction by the editors, Priyanka Sarkar and Semeen Ali, mentions how the anthology is “a gathering of voices… they have stepped forward to take loneliness out of the shadows, to articulate it…”

It is this articulation that runs like a thread through an eclectic collection of essays, short fiction, conversations and poems, which are diverse in their substance as well as style. For instance, the essay by Sumana Roy, ‘Dying Alone’, sets the tone of acute observation about the lack of use of almost everything — furniture, food, crockery, towels — around her that living alone brings, and of how one lives alone and dies alone, “perhaps because I’m alone here.”