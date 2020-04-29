Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
COVID19

Home is where the work is: Writers and their workstations

As the COVID-19 pandemic makes work-from-home the new normal, a look at the workspaces of people who have always functioned in isolation -- writers. For Sumana Roy there is a little room everywhere.

Written by Sumana Roy | Published: April 29, 2020 10:30:17 am
“I often think of my ancestors whose lives had once given birth to the phrase ‘being at home’. I do not feel the urge to leave home.”

A writing desk wasn’t part of my education. In the frugal middle-class life of the late 1970s and ’80s, it wasn’t considered necessary. I read and wrote sitting on my bed. It changed slightly when I worked on mathematical problems – for this favourite subject, I sat on the floor, using the bed as a table. That is why examination halls were unbearable to me – sitting at a desk, writing, recollecting whatever I knew on the subject, looking out of the window, while my feet hung from the chair for hours, was punishment.

When we moved to a slightly bigger house, and my brother and I were given rooms of our own, he accepted a writing table – he used it not to study, making it, instead, a home to his growing collection of audio cassettes. I had no use for a table. It was, in my consciousness, as specialised and functional a space as a kitchen or bathroom. I could not think of reading like that – living with a book was as much an unconscious part of my existence as daydreaming. In fact, holding a book while reclining against a pillow was a ticket to daydreaming. As I grew older, and my body had to move houses, I did not get a writing desk for myself. Just as I have no separate notebook for writing – any will do, and I make notes for classes, essays, grocery lists, to-do lists in one notebook – I have no writing routine or a separate writing space. If I did, I would feel foreign to my self – as if writing was akin to performing surgery, and that I needed to be conscious of it, like a doctor with mask and gloves. My temperament, I now realise, moves away from genres – in writing, and in writing spaces.

Read about Roshan Ali’s workspace here.

I often think of my ancestors whose lives had once given birth to the phrase ‘being at home’. I do not feel the urge to leave home. “He who sits still in a house all the time may be the greatest vagrant of all …” “And makes one little room an everywhere …” I think of (Henry David) Thoreau and (John) Donne’s words when I’m scolded for my attachment to home, to the room where I spend all my time, to the bed where everything I need is, and which allows me everything: sleeping and waking, crying and desiring, reading and writing, and which also allows me to do nothing.

Read about Aanchal Malhotra’s workspaces here. 

I have heard of Ashapurna Debi writing from under her bed in the afternoon, after the family had been fed, Jane Austen sneaking away from the breakfast table to smuggle in a sentence into her notebook; I’ve seen a few women write on buses and bus stops. I have written in toilets, escaping there silently, to protect the sleep of the other person in the room, and I have written even when I haven’t had a notebook with me. This bed has been my home and studio, land and water, and sometimes, also a bed.

Sumana Roy is a poet and writer

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 29: Latest News

Advertisement