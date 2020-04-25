Home is where the work is: Writers and their workstations

The most important one is, of course, my computer – a late-2014 iMac with a Retina display on which I do all my writing, a wedding gift from my in-laws. The most important one is, of course, my computer – a late-2014 iMac with a Retina display on which I do all my writing, a wedding gift from my in-laws.

My ‘office’ is a mess and not even a global health emergency can change that. There are two desks: one is an old rosewood study table, which had once belonged to my grandfather. The other is an ugly modern computer stand. An unfamiliar and eclectic mix of objects are scattered about whose origins, age, and, sometimes, function, I have long since forgotten.

For examples, as I write this, just to the left of my keyboard is a small black piece of moulded plastic about the size of a Lego piece. It resembles no object I have ever used. It would be futile to ponder its source – I should just throw it away. But I don’t and soon I don’t even notice it anymore. This is just one of many lost items (What, for example, is the strip of cream-coloured leather doing curled limply around an empty bottle of Vitamin-D supplement?) . Not all objects are misplaced.

The most important one is, of course, my computer – a late-2014 iMac with a Retina display on which I do all my writing, a wedding gift from my in-laws, which is still, thankfully, running well (I wouldn’t be able to afford another if this breaks down). Then there is the internet – a portal into infinity – whose dense signal is dispersed into the air by a angular quad-horned creature stacked on top of an old copy of Lolita, stacked on top of a pair of wireless headphones, stacked on top of a collection of essays by Christopher Hitchens. The reason I mention the particulars of this array is that they haven’t changed in years. A tangle of wires makes up the rest of this internet-related paraphernalia, completely occupying the right side of the desk.

There is a window, too, and a neem tree outside but after that, any chance of a view is blocked off by tall construction fencing. Stacks of books by the window, a rotating rose-wood bookshelf (also my grandfather’s) and an even bigger stack of books suspended above my head (on DIY shelves) like the Sword of Damocles to remind me how much work has been done and how much work I haven’t done. And the pen, obviously, is mightier than the sword so you can try to imagine the peril I feel while trying to work and failing. This physical space mirrors perfectly my mental relationship to writing. Lost and unidentified objects litter my consciousness, whose origins and functions I can’t even begin to understand.

Things come to me and I try to put them down. Sometimes, they make sense, sometimes, they are random pieces of purposeless trash which I don’t even bother to discard. It is no surprise then that my book took 10 years to write. I have no work ethic, no discipline and no order, although all three seem to be improving in the last year or so. My space, like my writing mind, is disorderly, uninviting and dusty. The upside is, when you’re this careless, sometimes you find jewels that you never knew existed, like an old driving license which I found the other day, on which I look like an albino waterfowl. These are the moments I wait for when I write.

Roshan Ali is the author of Ib’s Endless Search for Satisfaction

