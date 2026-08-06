‘Worst may be yet to come’: Game of Thrones author George R R Martin reveals battle with depression

Game of Thrones author George R R Martin has spoken publicly about his struggles with depression and grief, as he returned to personal blogging for the first time in nearly six months.

The 77-year-old writer said he had “battled sadness and depression” over the past year, adding “the worst may be yet to come”.

His comments came in a blog post in which he also confirmed his HBO series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a prequel to the Game of Thrones, had received nine Emmy nominations.

Martin, who has previously spoken about the pressures of completing his long-awaited novel The Winds of Winter, said he had lost friends and found the ageing process difficult, including Best Drama.