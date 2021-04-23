‘Books are the best friend and true guide: Salman Khurshid, Naveen Patnaik, others wish on World Book Day

World Book Day is celebrated every year on April 23, ever since 1995. The idea behind the day is to promote the joy of community that comes with reading, publishing as well as copyright. The date was more of an organic choice considering many celebrated authors like Maurice Druon, Vladimir Nabokov, Manuel Mejía Vallejo among others were either born or passed away on this date.

The United Nations website states that the date was decided upon at the UNESCO’s General Conference held in Paris in 1995. The intent was to pay homage to the above mentioned authors and open up the joy of reading before young readers. This also led to UNESCO creating the World Book and Copyright Day.

The day is marked by UNESCO and other international organisations representing the three major pillars of the book industry – publishers, booksellers, and libraries– selecting a World Book Capital for a year, in effect from 23 April each year. This year Audrey Azoulay, the Director-General of UNESCO, named Tbilisi (Georgia) as the World Book Capital for the year 2021. The decision was informed by the recommendation of the World Book Capital Advisory Committee.

Many took to Twitter to highlight the significance of the day. Politician and senior advocate Salman Khurshid wrote, “Books are the best Friend and true guide of everyone.” Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha wrote, “Books shape our thinking, stimulate our mind and broaden our horizon. On #WorldBookDay let’s celebrate the power of reading and enjoy this portable magic to limit our time outside homes as the world continues to battle #COVID19 pandemic.”

Here are the tweets.

For millions of people worldwide, books have been a source of entertainment & comfort during the #COVID19 pandemic. Tell us about your favourite reads on Friday’s #WorldBookDay! https://t.co/1uAUTRc7wK pic.twitter.com/37QN1DK3Vv — United Nations (@UN) April 22, 2021

“The highest education is that which does not merely give us information but makes our life in harmony with all existence.” – Rabindranath Tagore, awarded the 1913 #NobelPrize in Literature. #WorldBookDay pic.twitter.com/V0o1VyRrCo — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) April 23, 2021

23 April is #WorldBookDay📚! Let’s highlight today the power of books to promote open and inclusive knowledge societies. ℹ️ https://t.co/MjMQG6JGxW pic.twitter.com/PgCq7G4P93 — UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳😷 (@UNESCO) April 23, 2021

Books shape our thinking, stimulate our mind and broaden our horizon. On #WorldBookDay let’s celebrate the power of reading and enjoy this portable magic to limit our time outside homes as the world continues to battle #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/LxqHJzVFqc — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 23, 2021

Books are the best Friend and true guide of everyone.#WorldBookDay 📚📒📕 pic.twitter.com/R8ryqn2WZX — Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) April 23, 2021

Many readers took to social media to underline the importance of reading and books. Considering the time we are living in, the significance of reading is now more than ever.

“A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies. The man who never reads lives only one.”

– George R.R. Martin#WorldBookDay pic.twitter.com/kXPKpZih0p — Ethics in Bricks (@EthicsInBricks) April 23, 2021

“A room without books is like a body without a soul”. Marcus Tullius Cicero#WorldBookDay — Deepz (@deepthiterenz) April 23, 2021

A book is a dream

that you hold

in your hands

– Neil Gaiman#WorldBookDay pic.twitter.com/qLy1Cx1vZe — மழை☔️ (@withrainn) April 23, 2021

