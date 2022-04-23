World Book and Copyright Day 2022: History, significance, theme and quotes

World Book and Copyright Day 2022: To promote awareness on the benefits of reading books, World Book Day, also known as World Book and Copyright Day 2022 is observed every year on April 23. The important benefits of reading cannot be underestimated and this day is a reminder for everyone to take up books. Organised as an annual event by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) ever since 1995, the day is dedicated to pay respect to renowned authors like William Shakespeare, Miguel Cervantes, and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega who died this day.

According to UNESCO, “especially in uncertain times, we must cherish and defend books as symbols of hope and dialogue”. “Books have long embodied the human capacity to conjure up worlds, both real and imagined, giving voice to the diversity of human experience. They help us share ideas, obtain information, and inspire admiration for different cultures, enabling far-reaching forms of dialogue between people across space and time,” its website reads.

UNESCO notes that “storytelling is an incredibly effective tool when it comes to educating younger generations”. “Indeed, books are vital vehicles to access, transmit and promote education, science, culture, and information worldwide.”

Theme

The theme for World Book and Copyright Day 2022 is “Read, so you never feel low”.

The motive is to enhance the scope of reading.

This year, the Mexican city of Guadalajara is taking up the mantle of World Book Capital, with a year-long programme that focuses on the role of books and reading in triggering social change, combating violence, and building a culture of peace.

Here are some inspiring quotes that you can share with your friends and family to inspire them to read books.

*A room without books is like a body without a soul – Marcus Tullius Cicero

*There is no friend as loyal as a book – Ernest Hemingway

*You can never get a cup of tea large enough or a book long enough to suit me – C S Lewis

*If one cannot enjoy reading a book over and over again, there is no use in reading it at all – Oscar Wilde

*If there’s a book that you want to read, but it hasn’t been written yet, then you must write it -Toni Morrison

*I do believe something very magical can happen when you read a good book – J K Rowling

*If you only read the books that everyone else is reading, you can only think what everyone else is thinking – Haruki Murakami

*The library is inhabited by spirits that come out of the pages at night. – Isabel Allende

