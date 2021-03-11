Women’s Prize longlist: First trans woman author makes it to the list

While the inclusion of Doshi's novel is a moment of celebration for people back in India, the list remains important for featuring a trans woman author: Torrey Peters. (Source: Amazon.com | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Longlist for the Women Prize for Fiction 2021 is out, and the 16 titles are revealed. The list includes: Because of You by Dawn French, Burnt Sugar by Avni Doshi, Consent by Annabel Lyon, Detransition, Baby by Torrey Peters, Exciting Times by Naoise Dolan, How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House by Cherie Jones, Luster by Raven Leilani, No One is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood, Nothing But Blue Sky by Kathleen MacMahon, Piranesi by Susanna Clarke, Small Pleasures by Clare Chambers, Summer by Ali Smith, The Golden Rule by Amanda Craig, The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett, Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi, and Unsettled Ground by Claire Fuller.

While the inclusion of Doshi’s novel is a moment of celebration for people in India, the list remains important for featuring a trans woman author: Torrey Peters.

The novel centers on three women — transgender and cisgender. Their lives get interlinked when an unexpected pregnancy compels them to confront their deep-seated desires around gender and motherhood.

“We read so many brilliant novels for this year’s prize and had an energetic judging session where we discussed our passions, opinions and preferences. Sadly, we had to let some very deserving books go but we’re confident that we have chosen sixteen standout novels that represent a truly wide and varied range of fiction by women that reflects multiple perspectives, narrative styles and preoccupations. These novels fascinated, moved, inspired and challenged us and we’re excited at announcing their inclusion on the Women’s Prize longlist,” Bernardine Evaristo said. The Booker Prize winner is the Chair of judges.

Other than her, the list of judges includes journalist, Elizabeth Day, writer, Vick Hope, writer, Nesrine Malik; and news presenter Sarah-Jane Mee.