Women’s Prize for Fiction shortlist announced; check it out

Shortlist for the 2021 Women’s Prize is out. And the list consists of six books. They are: The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett, Piranesi by Susanna Clarke, Unsettled Ground by Claire Fuller, Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi, How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House by Cherie Jones and No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood.

We are over the moon to reveal the 2021 #WomensPrize shortlist 🙌 Enormous congratulations to our shortlisted authors! To discover these six sensational books, head to our website: https://t.co/nUvlzjB5ui pic.twitter.com/LFrLPUJTE9 — Women’s Prize (@WomensPrize) April 28, 2021

Speaking on the selection, author and chair of judges and novelist Bernardine Evaristo, said, “Coming up with a longlist of sixteen books for this prize was relatively easy compared to whittling the selection down to six novels, which by necessity demands more consensus. Sadly, we had to lose so many exceptional books that we loved. However, with this shortlist, we are excited to present a gloriously varied and thematically rich exploration of women’s fiction at its finest. These novels will take the reader from a rural Britain left behind to the underbelly of a community in Barbados; from inside the hectic performance of social media to inside a family beset by addiction and oppression; from a tale of racial hierarchy in America to a mind-expanding tale of altered perceptions. Fiction by women defies easy categorisation or stereotyping, and all of these novels grapple with society’s big issues expressed through thrilling storytelling. We feel passionate about them, and we hope readers do too.”

The judges include author Elizabeth Day, journalist Vick Hope, writer Nesrine Malik and news presenter Sarah-Jane Mee. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, July 7.

