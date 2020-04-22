Women’s Prize for Fiction shortlist announced; Hilary Mantel, Jenny Offill make the cut

The announcement was made in an online event by Martha Lane Fox, Chair of the Judges. (Source: Amazon.in | Designed by Gargi Singh) The announcement was made in an online event by Martha Lane Fox, Chair of the Judges. (Source: Amazon.in | Designed by Gargi Singh)

The Women’s Prize for Fiction, which is in its 25th year, has announced its shortlist. The books in the list include: Dominicana by Angie Cruz, Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo, A Thousand Ships by Natalie Haynes, The Mirror and the Light by Hilary Mantel, Hamnet by Maggie O’ Farrell and Weather by Jenny Offill.

And without further ado, we’re thrilled to share with you the 2020 #WomensPrize for Fiction shortlist. Huge congratulations to our six shortlisted authors 🙌Discover the books here: https://t.co/ddQDkB4vms pic.twitter.com/clWiG5mFh5 — Women’s Prize (@WomensPrize) April 21, 2020

The announcement was made in an online event by Martha Lane Fox, Chair of the Judges. “We are all living in challenging, sad and complex times so incredible stories provide hope, a moment of escape and a point of connection now more than ever. Choosing the shortlist was tough – we went slowly and carefully and passions ran high – just as you would want in such a process. But we are all so proud of these books – all readers will find solace if they pick one up,” she said.

The panel of judges consisted writer Scarlett Curtis, author Paula Hawkins, author and comedian Viv Groskop and co-founder of the Black British Business Awards Melanie Eusebe.

The Women’s Prize for Fiction is considered one of the most reputed and illustrious literary prizes in the UK. Any female author who has written an original full-length novel in English which has been published in the UK in the previous year, is eligible for the award. The author can be of nationality.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd